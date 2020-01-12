Where Is Winter Love Island Filmed? And Can You Stay In The Villa? Details Revealed

The Love Island villa has a hot new location for the brand new series in South Africa. Picture: ITV

South Africa is getting some hot new residents this January as the Love Island cast swap Mallorca for a new villa in Cape Town.

Winter Love Island 2020 needed a hot new location for the first January series - so where is the new villa? And can we stay there?

The summer show is usually filmed in Mallorca which just wouldn’t do for the new show, hosted by Laura Whitmore. So the ITV cast have uprooted everything and gone to sunnier climes in South Africa.

Meet The First Ever Winter Love Island 2020 Cast

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Love Island villa location and whether the general public can stay there after:

The Love Island villa features seven double beds for the 2020 cast. Picture: ITV

The Love Island villa 2020 has plenty of cool hang out areas. Picture: ITV

Where is Love Island filmed?

The new Love Island villa will be filmed and set in Cape Town, South Africa. That’s an 11-hour flight from London for the new singletons hoping to find love this January.

It’s thought the location of the luxury villa is placed in an exclusive neighbourhood in South Africa and is believed to be worth more than £5million

The Cape Town villa has an impressive pool and decking area. Picture: ITV

Can anyone stay in the Love Island Cape Town villa?

It’s not confirmed yet whether you can stay in the new villa.

There have, however, been reports that it’s been previously rented out for £105,000 a month. Slightly out of budget then…