Tyga Denies He 'DM'd' Love Island Twin Eve Gale In Shady Tweet

Eve Gale told the Islanders Tyga messaged her. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Tyga has shut down Love Island's Eve Gale's claims that he messaged her on Instagram.

Tyga has denied sliding into Love Island's Eve Gale's DMs after she told her co-stars about it in a recent episode.

The rapper, who used to date Kylie Jenner, posted three laughing emojis just after the show finished, causing fans to assume he was rubbishing her claims.

The 'Taste' hitmaker then liked a shady tweet by a fan, which read: "The Tyga that she claims dm’ed her vs the Tyga that actually dm’ed her #LoveIsland [sic]," with a picture of a different person.

Fans were sent into a frenzy after he acknowledged the ITV2 show, with one penning: "So Tyga watches #LoveIsland huh lool [sic]."

Tyga denied he messaged Eve Gale. Picture: Twitter

"Tyga you better keep watching the show lmaoooo [sic]," added another.

Ahead of flying to South Africa for the winter series, Eve explained that the youngest Kardashian sister's ex-boyfriend had also tried to meet up with her whilst on holiday in Ibiza.

She said: "Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp.

"Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R ‘n’ B rapper, messaged me too."

In the latest episode, the Islanders played a game called 'Spill The Tea' where they had to guess which secrets matched up with the corresponding contestant.

Ollie Williams read out: "This girl claims to exchange flirty messages with a famous rapper," before guessing it was Lewis Capaldi's ex-girlfriend, Paige Turley.

When Eve revealed it was her, fans were quick to comment on how they thought it was 'fake news'. One took to Twitter to write: "Tyga ‘slid into Eve’s DMs’ yeah and then she woke up he isn’t going from Kylie Jenner to you Hun #LoveIsland#LieIsland."

