Who Is Love Island's Ollie Williams? Job, Family Worth & Hunting Past Revealed

Love Island's Ollie Williams. Picture: ITV

Ollie Williams is one of the boys taking part in 2020's winter Love Island. Here's everything you need to know about Ollie, including the controversy surrounding the millionaire's hunting past...

Ollie Williams is one of the hunks on the hunt for love in the new series of Love Island this winter in South Africa.

However, millionaire Ollie's actual hunting past has already caused controversy before he's even stepped foot inside the Villa. Here's everything you need to know about Ollie, including his age, job and those hunting pictures...

> Look Inside Love Island's Winter Series Property Where Cast Will Stay In South Africa

Who is Ollie Williams and how old is he?

Ollie Williams is a 23-year-old land owner, who is the heir to the 2,000-acre Lanhydrock estate.

He studied criminology at Royal Holloway University and loves rugby, shooting and keeping fit in the gym.

Ollie describes himself as an alpha male. "Wherever I go, I boss the room, I boss whatever I’m doing. I’ll be the butt of all jokes but I’ll also be the one to make all of the jokes,” he says.

"I’m attention seeking and I like to be the centre of what is going on at the time. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I’m upfront and let people know what I think of them too."

Who's Ollie going to be eyeing up in the Villa? Well, he's described his dream woman as being "blonde, athletic and funny" but said his celebrity crush is brunette Lily James so who knows what his type on paper really is!

Love Island's Ollie Williams. Picture: Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

How much is Ollie William's worth?

Ollie's a not-so-secret millionaire who is set to inherit the Lanhydrock Estate his family own.

The Lanhydrock Estate is owned by a private limited company and the most records show its net worth is £9.2million.

In fact, Ollie's family lay claim to an actual beach and he's even used this fact to try and chat up girls in the past: "Best chat up line I’ve ever used is, 'Do you know Polzeath beach in Cornwall? I own it.'"

Love Island's Ollie Williams. Picture: Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

What is Ollie William's trophy hunting controversy?

Before heading into the Villa, Ollie Williams sparked controversy after photos surfaced of him posing with a range of dead animals he'd killed whilst game hunting in Africa.

It's led to Love Island fans campaigning to have Ollie axed from the show, starting an online petition: "Remove Ollie Williams from Winter Love Island for Trophy Hunting!"

Love Island's Ollie Williams. Picture: Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

What is Ollie William's Instagram?

Ollie's Instagram handle is @olliesjwilliams. His Instagram account is being managed by his friends whilst he's in the Villa and just before the show started he had 19.3k followers.

> Grab Our App For All Of The Love Island News And Gossip