Love Island 2020 Villa: Look Inside Winter Series Property Where Cast Will Stay In South Africa

The South African mansion is five times bigger than Mallorca's. Picture: ITV2

Photos from inside Love Island 2020's villa in South Africa have dropped and the amazing space boasts some new features, including a 'dog house'.

The kitchen is outside as usual. Picture: ITV2

Love Island 2020 is almost here and snaps from inside the South African villa have been released.

The £5.3 million mansion in Cape Town has had a glam revamp, equipped with all the usual Islander necessities, as well as some exciting brand new features.

They've even added a 'dog house' in the living area for any of the singletons who get kicked out of the bed they share with their partner!

The swimming pool overlooks amazing South African views. Picture: ITV2

The villa is five times bigger than the usual one in Mallorca. Picture: ITV2

There are loads of areas for the Islanders to chat. Picture: ITV2

The villa has two huge day-beds. Picture: ITV2

The bath tub fits four people. Picture: ITV2

The bathroom is already stocked up. Picture: ITV2

The girls' dressing room is all ready for the glam. Picture: ITV2

A new bath tub has also been added, which is big enough for four Islanders and we're sure it will provide some interesting entertainment to viewers.

Of course, the hideaway has been kept to give the couples a chance for some privacy, but it's been given a 'vibey' makeover.

There's a 'dog house' for badly behaved Islanders. Picture: ITV2

The main bedroom only has seven beds. Picture: ITV2

The fire pit is bigger than Mallorca's. Picture: ITV2

Contestants will have the chance to speak to the cameras in comfort. Picture: ITV2

The dressing rooms are equipped with loads of mirrors. Picture: ITV2

The boys' dressing room has subtle reminders in neon lights. Picture: ITV2

The villa is equipped with a hot tub. Picture: ITV2

The hideaway is set up for one-on-one time with Islanders. Picture: ITV2

The room is also equipped with a secret cabinet full of champagne and an outdoor shower and hot tub.

There's a gym, as usual, to keep fitness fanatics in shape during the series and a larger fire pit has been put in place, as well as separate dressing rooms for the boys and the girls, equipped with loads of mirrors so they can check themselves out whilst they get ready.

We can't wait to see the Islanders' reactions to the new villa on Sunday, January 12 on ITV2 at 9pm.

