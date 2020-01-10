Love Island 2020 Villa: Look Inside Winter Series Property Where Cast Will Stay In South Africa

10 January 2020, 10:20

The South African mansion is five times bigger than Mallorca's
Photos from inside Love Island 2020's villa in South Africa have dropped and the amazing space boasts some new features, including a 'dog house'.

Love Island 2020 is almost here and snaps from inside the South African villa have been released.

The £5.3 million mansion in Cape Town has had a glam revamp, equipped with all the usual Islander necessities, as well as some exciting brand new features.

How Is Love Island Laura Whitmore Famous & What TV Shows Has She Presented?

They've even added a 'dog house' in the living area for any of the singletons who get kicked out of the bed they share with their partner!

A new bath tub has also been added, which is big enough for four Islanders and we're sure it will provide some interesting entertainment to viewers.

Of course, the hideaway has been kept to give the couples a chance for some privacy, but it's been given a 'vibey' makeover.

The room is also equipped with a secret cabinet full of champagne and an outdoor shower and hot tub.

There's a gym, as usual, to keep fitness fanatics in shape during the series and a larger fire pit has been put in place, as well as separate dressing rooms for the boys and the girls, equipped with loads of mirrors so they can check themselves out whilst they get ready.

We can't wait to see the Islanders' reactions to the new villa on Sunday, January 12 on ITV2 at 9pm.

