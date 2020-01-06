Love Island 2020 Contestant Eve Gale's Link To Kylie Jenner Explained

6 January 2020, 22:00 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 22:01

Love Island's Eve Gale has been linked to Tyga
Love Island's Eve Gale has been linked to Tyga. Picture: Instagram

One of the new winter Love Island contestants revealed her 'claim to fame' was through the youngest Kardashian sister.

Love Island 2020 contestant, Eve Gale, has revealed her 'claim to fame' is through Kylie Jenner.

Ahead of flying to South Africa for the winter series, she explained that the makeup mogul's rapper ex-boyfriend, Tyga, has previously messaged her on social media.

Molly-Mae Hague's Sister Sends Warning To New Love Islanders' Families Ahead Of Winter Series

20-year-old Eve said: "Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp.

"Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R ‘n’ B rapper, messaged me too."

Eve Gale claimed Tyga messaged her on Instagram
Eve Gale claimed Tyga messaged her on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Eve is entering the villa with her twin sister, Jessica.

The pair are both students & VIP hostesses from London and are the first siblings to appear on the show together.

The sisters currently have just under 10,000 followers each on Instagram, but we're sure they're set to increase a lot over the next few weeks!

Their IG handles are: @evegale @jessicarosegale.

Eve Gale is entering the villa with her twin sister, Jessica
Eve Gale is entering the villa with her twin sister, Jessica. Picture: Instagram
Eve Gale is entering the villa with her twin sister, Jessica
Eve Gale is entering the villa with her twin sister, Jessica. Picture: Instagram

Laura Whitmore is set to replace Caroline Flack as the show's host after the 40-year-old presenter was forced to quit after being arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, in December.

Laura, who is in a relationship with the show’s voiceover star, Iain Stirling, has praised Caroline for being ‘incredibly gracious and supportive’ towards her and admitted she feels pressure to ‘give the role the justice it deserves’.

Love Island's winter spin-off starts on January 12 on ITV2 at 9pm.

We can't wait to see the rest of the line-up!

