Molly-Mae Hague's Sister Sends Warning To New Love Islanders' Families Ahead Of Winter Series

She's warned them to 'deactivate' Twitter. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Molly-Mae Hague's sister has urged the families of Love Island contestants not to search for comments about their loved ones on social media.

Molly-Mae Hague's sister, Zoe, has given advice to the new winter Love Island contestants' families, warning them about trolls.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a post preparing them for the "vile" comments that might be written about their loved ones.

She wrote: "Advice to family/friends/people running accounts of the new islanders this year. Nothing you do will make a difference to the things you will read.

"All I can say is every time you go to search your loved ones names on twitter, join a love island 'banter' group on Facebook or search for articles about them, please think twice as it is possibly the worst thing to do [sic]."

Zoe Hague posted a warning to Love Islanders' families. Picture: Instagram

Zoe continued: "You know the person better than anyone, people will have opinions, say vile things, the show will edit parts to make them come across in a certain way.

"It'll be extremely hard having no contact, however what seems like the end of the world then will be forgotten about as soon as they step out of the villa. Stay strong and support them through every episode, it'll be tough but worth it in the end."

Zoe added her biggest piece of advice was 'deactivate twitter [sic].'

Molly-Mae's sister Zoe warned Islanders' families about trolls. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae, who found love on the show with Tommy Fury, was branded "Money-Mae" during the dating series, with fans claiming she was only dating the boxer to win the 50K prize.

Love Island is set to start in a matter of days, with the winter spin-off being hosted by Laura Whitmore.

The 34-year-old presenter replaced Caroline Flack after she stepped down from the role, following her arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

The show will make its return on our screens on ITV2 on January 12.

