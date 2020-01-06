Molly-Mae Hague's Sister Sends Warning To New Love Islanders' Families Ahead Of Winter Series

6 January 2020, 11:11

She's warned them to 'deactivate' Twitter.
She's warned them to 'deactivate' Twitter. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Molly-Mae Hague's sister has urged the families of Love Island contestants not to search for comments about their loved ones on social media.

Molly-Mae Hague's sister, Zoe, has given advice to the new winter Love Island contestants' families, warning them about trolls.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a post preparing them for the "vile" comments that might be written about their loved ones.

Love Island Winter Sparks Mental Health Concerns After Malin Andersson Says 2020 Contestants Will 'Need Help'

She wrote: "Advice to family/friends/people running accounts of the new islanders this year. Nothing you do will make a difference to the things you will read.

"All I can say is every time you go to search your loved ones names on twitter, join a love island 'banter' group on Facebook or search for articles about them, please think twice as it is possibly the worst thing to do [sic]."

Zoe Hague posted a warning to Love Islanders' families
Zoe Hague posted a warning to Love Islanders' families. Picture: Instagram

Zoe continued: "You know the person better than anyone, people will have opinions, say vile things, the show will edit parts to make them come across in a certain way.

"It'll be extremely hard having no contact, however what seems like the end of the world then will be forgotten about as soon as they step out of the villa. Stay strong and support them through every episode, it'll be tough but worth it in the end."

Zoe added her biggest piece of advice was 'deactivate twitter [sic].'

Molly-Mae's sister Zoe warned Islanders' families about trolls
Molly-Mae's sister Zoe warned Islanders' families about trolls. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae, who found love on the show with Tommy Fury, was branded "Money-Mae" during the dating series, with fans claiming she was only dating the boxer to win the 50K prize.

Love Island is set to start in a matter of days, with the winter spin-off being hosted by Laura Whitmore.

The 34-year-old presenter replaced Caroline Flack after she stepped down from the role, following her arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

The show will make its return on our screens on ITV2 on January 12.

> Download our app to get the latest news ahead of Love Island 2020

Latest Love Island News

Laura will take over as host of Love Island 2020.

Laura Whitmore Praises ‘Supportive’ Caroline Flack As She Prepares To Take Over As Love Island Host
Love Island are ramping up security for the South Africa series

Love Island South Africa Villa Will Be Patrolled By Armed Guards Amid Fears Contestants Will Be Kidnapped
Malin Andersson voiced her mental health concerns

Love Island Winter Sparks Mental Health Concerns After Malin Andersson Says 2020 Contestants Will 'Need Help'
Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins welcomed in the New Year with a steamy bath

Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard Share Raunchy Photo During New Year's Day Bath
Pete Wicks' pal Alisha Lemay is apparently being 'eyed-up' by Love Island bosses

Love Island Bosses ‘Eyeing Up’ TOWIE Star Pete Wicks’ Pal Alisha LeMay For Winter 2020 Series

Hot On Capital

Charlotte Crosby is starring in I'm A Celeb Australia.

Charlotte Crosby Clashes With Australian TV Host On I’m A Celebrity As He Questions What She Does For A Living
One Direction have fans convinced of a 2020 reunion

One Direction’s Official Website Has Been Updated – And Fans Are Convinced Of A 2020 Reunion

One Direction

Harry Styles and Adele have been friends for years

Harry Styles and Adele's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have The Singers Known Each Other?

Harry Styles

Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Josh Ritchie

Charlotte Crosby Net Worth: How The I'm A Celebrity Australia Contestant Made Her Fortune

Features

One Direction's hiatus began in 2015

Every Clue A One Direction Reunion Is Happening & Will It Be In 2020?

Features

Justin Bieber's chin had fans convinced they were seeing things

Justin Bieber’s Chin In ‘Yummy’ Music Video Has Fans Thinking They’re Hallucinating

Justin Bieber

More Movies & TV News

Charlotte Crosby is heading into the jungle

Charlotte Crosby Joins I'm A Celeb Australia After Claiming UK Version 'Banned' Her
The actress who played Emma on Friends joked she'd finally woken from her nap

Friends' Emma Actress Jokes She’s Finally Woken From Her Nap After Chandler’s Hilarious Comment In 2003
Jacqueline Jossa said she was called 'fat Lauren Branning' when she joined EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa Shares Heartache Of Being Branded ‘Fat Lauren Branning’ When She Was Cast On EastEnders
Neil the baby actor Oscar Hartland hinted at the return of Gavin and Stacey

Gavin And Stacey’s Neil The Baby Actor Says James Corden Hinted At Series 4
You Season 3 is happening according to the Joe Goldberg actor

You Season 3 ‘Confirmed’ As Penn Badgley Teases New Netflix Plot