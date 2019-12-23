Caroline Flack Net Worth: Love Island Presenter’s TV Fortune Revealed

Caroline Flack has an impressive net worth. Picture: PA

How much is Caroline Flack worth? What TV shows has she presented? Inside 40-year-old’s career and earnings.

Caroline Flack has had an impressive TV career from The X Factor to Love Island - which she recently stepped down from following assault charges, which she's denied, from ex-boyfriend Lewis Burton.

So how much is the TV presenter worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 40-year-old TV star has managed to earn herself around £6.3million. Impressive.

Caroline Flack Admits It’s ‘The Worst Time Of Her Life’

So how did Caroline do so well for herself? Here’s everything you need to know about her career in the spot light:

Caroline Flack's biggest TV job was hosting Love Island. Picture: PA

What has Caroline Flack presented?

Caroline has made the majority of her money from hosting huge TV shows like Love Island, I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp and of course, The X Factor alongside Olly Murs.

Harry Styles’ former flame made the best career decision when she decided to become the face of Love Island when it launched four years ago. Laura Whitmore will be her 2020 replacement.

The former Love Island host is reportedly worth over £6million. Picture: PA

Strictly Come Dancing

Boosting her profile even more, Caroline entered the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing and her dance moves saw her crowned queen of the ballroom. This led to a massive career boost as she found herself on all the popular TV shows.

Caroline Flack has also been the face of many beauty and fashion brands. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

Fashion collabs

If that wasn’t a big enough career, Caroline also turned her talents to fashion where she fronted clothing campaigns and collections for some of the biggest brands on the high street including River Island.