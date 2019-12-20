Laura Whitmore Will Replace Caroline Flack As Love Island Host Following Arrest, ITV Confirm

It's confirmed! Picture: ITV/Getty

ITV has confirmed Laura Whitmore will host the new series of Love Island in January 2020, replacing Caroline Flack.

Laura Whitmore is the new host of Love Island and will be flying out to South Africa for series 6 of the ITV2 show.

The popular presenter has been announced as Caroline Flack's replacement, after she announced she'd be stepping down from hosting duties for the upcoming winter edition of the dating show.

Maya Jama, Maura Higgins and Rochelle Humes were reportedly all in the running but ITV decided to go with Laura, who just so happens to be in a relationship with the show's voiceover, Iain Stirling.

Laura confirmed the news, saying: "I will be hosting Love Island and Aftersun this series. Whhhhaa??? To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

"I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.

"Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me...not a chance."

ITV also released a statement, which read: “ITV2 today announces that Laura Whitmore will host season 6 of Love Island. The show will launch on the channel on 12 January 2020.

“Laura will present the main show which airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2 as regular presenter Caroline Flack stands down for this series. Laura will also host Love Island: Aftersun, which will air on ITV2 live from London on Monday nights at 10pm.

“The first series of the year comes from a brand new location and villa in Cape Town where a host of new Islanders will try to win the hearts of each other – and the nation – in the ultimate search for love.”

Caroline, 40, who presented the show for four years, revealed that she'd be stepping down from the show 'in order not detract from the upcoming series'.

She was arrested and charged with assault following an alleged incident with her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her home in North London.

A statement on Instagram read: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

"And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest.. but also from total strangers who send messages to me offering help and understanding… please know that I see them… and my boyfriend Lewis… I love you x"

It comes after Caroline was arrested and charged with assault following an alleged incident with her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, on December 13th. However, charges have since been dropped.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed officers had been called to her home in North London in the early hours of the morning after ‘reports of a man being assaulted’, with ambulances also on the scene.

A police statement read: "Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured."

Love Island will return to our screens on January 12th, 2020 on ITV2.

