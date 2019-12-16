Caroline Flack's Ex Andrew Brady 'Exposes NDA' Saying 'Abuse Has No Gender'

16 December 2019, 10:07 | Updated: 16 December 2019, 10:11

Andrew Brady 'exposes' Caroline Flack
Andrew Brady 'exposes' Caroline Flack. Picture: Instagram @andrewbrady @carolineflack

Andrew Brady has posted a cryptic NDA from a 'past relationship' in the wake of the Caroline Flack scandal and suggesting he was a victim of abuse.

Caroline Flack's Apprentice star ex, Andrew Brady, has revealed a non-disclosure agreement, alluding it was from his relationship and short-lived engagement with the Love Island presenter, accompanying the Instagram post, 'abuse has no gender.'

Love Island’s Caroline Flack Could Be ‘Replaced’ Following Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend Lewis Burton

View this post on Instagram

#abusehasnogender

A post shared by Andrew Brady (@itsandrewbrady) on

Posting a carousel revealing every clause of the legal document, the reality star blocked out names and addresses from the document, but is strongly implying it was the TV presenter who requested he sign the NDA, during their relationship that lasted from February- August 2018, breaking off their engagement.

The NDA is the latest revelation after Friday's news that Caroline, 40, had been arrested and charged with alleged assault of her current boyfriend, Lewis Burton, with both police and paramedics being called to his residence in the early hours of Friday 13th December.

People are calling for Caroline to be fired from her presenting role, as Love Island prepares to kick off its winter series in South Africa in January, and neither the show or her have commented on whether this will be the case.

One user wrote, "Hey @ITV @itv2 @LoveIsland hope you are going to sack Caroline Flack as we know you would if it was a male presenter arrested and charged with an assault."

"Not to mention she often seems to be in toxic relationships, which is hardly setting a good example for the show is it."

2019 contestant Maura Higgins teased she may be Caroline's replacement, using the series' latest slogan, 'Do one winter' in an Instagram post from a mystery exotic location, but others think she may just be trolling people... so watch this space.

View this post on Instagram

Do one winter...

A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins) on

