Love Island’s Caroline Flack Could Be ‘Replaced’ Following Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend Lewis Burton

13 December 2019, 15:25

Love Island fans have 'petitioned' for Caroline Flack to be replaced
Love Island fans have 'petitioned' for Caroline Flack to be replaced. Picture: PA/Instagram

Love Island fans have been circulating questions about Caroline Flack's return to the show.

Love Island's Caroline Flack has been arrested for 'assault by beating' after an alleged bust-up with her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, and now fans are questioning whether or not she'll be returning to host the ITV2 dating show.

With the new winter version of the show set to start on January 8, there has now been speculation that the TV presenter will be replaced.

Love Island Host Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Lewis Burton's Job, Age & Instagram

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts about who they think will host the show instead of Caroline, with the highest running being former The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins and presenter Maya Jama.

One tweeted: "There’s only one woman that can replace caroline flack on love island and we all know who it is x [sic]," with a picture of Gemma.

"Caroline flack you know now it’s time for @MayaJama to be love island presenter thankyou and good night x [sic]," added another.

Someone even sparked the idea of placing this year's winner, Amber Gill, as the host for the next series, writing: "@AmberRoseGill as the new presenter of @LoveIsland? we already knowww she can strut! [sic]"

The spinoff show is weeks away from starting and fans are 'furious' at the thought of the 40-year-old returning, as they claim it will "harm" the Love Island brand.

One penned: "Hey @ITV @itv2 @LoveIsland hope you are going to sack Caroline Flack as we know you would if it was a male presenter arrested and charged with an assault. Not to mention she often seems to be in toxic relationships, which is hardly setting a good example for the show is it."

Fans have questioned whether Caroline Flack will still present Love Island
Fans have questioned whether Caroline Flack will still present Love Island. Picture: Twitter
"There’s no way @LoveIsland can keep on the main presenter after being arrested for domestic assault, if that was a bloke they would be out so quick!" added another.

This comes after a Police spokesperson confirmed officers had been called to her home in North London in the early hours of the morning after ‘reports of a man being assaulted’, with ambulances also on the scene.

A statement read: "Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured.”

There has been no comment from ITV2 yet.

