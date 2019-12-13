Caroline Flack Arrested For ‘Assault By Beating’ After Alleged Bust-Up With Boyfriend Lewis Burton

Caroline has been dating Lewis since July. Picture: GETTY

Caroline Flack has been arrested and charged with assault after police were called to a house in the early hours of Friday morning.

Love Island's Caroline Flack has been arrested and charged with assault following an alleged incident with her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

A Police spokesperson confirmed officers had been called to her home in North London in the early hours of the morning after ‘reports of a man being assaulted’, with ambulances also on the scene.

Caroline Flack To Host The Surjury: What Is The Controversial New Channel 4 Show?

A statement read: "Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called yesterday (Thursday 12 December) at 5.28am to reports of a person unwell in Islington.

“We sent an ambulance to the scene and took a person to hospital.”

According to reports, six police cars were seen outside her home.

An eye-witnesses alleges that Lewis yelled “bruv, I was normal until I met her," as he was escorted to a car.

The Love Island host has apparently been in a relationship with Lewis Burton since July and the pair went ‘Instagram official’ in August.

Lewis is known for being a formerly professional tennis player and also works as a model.

Rumours that they were engaged began to swirl in November when she stepped out wearing a ring, however, she later confirmed there was no truth to the reports.

It’s unclear if this incident will affect Caroline’s job as the host of Love Island as the winter series of the show is set to begin filming in a matter of weeks.

