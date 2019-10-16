Caroline Flack To Host The Surjury: What Is The Controversial New Channel 4 Show?

Caroline Flack is hosting The Surjury, a controversial TV show new to channel 4.

Caroline Flack’s TV career just reached a new level, following on from her successful presenting stint of Love Island over the past few years.

The 39 year old will be hosting The Surjury on Channel 4, which will be her first presenting gig on the channel.

Revealing the news to her 2.3 million Instagram followers, Caroline said: “Over the Mooooooon to be hosting my first @channel4 show #thesurjury.”

What is The Surjury?

The new programme will see contestants plea in front of a jury as to why they deserve plastic surgery for free.

75 per cent of the jury will have to vote in favour for the contestant to get their ideal body.

Channel 4 are currently searching for people to take part on the show, including those wanting to go under the knife and people who have opinions on cosmetic procedures.

The description of the show reads: “From bum-lifts to nose jobs, sculpted abs to breast enlargements, The Surjury allows people to explore their choices more thoroughly.”

Executive producer for the programme Ross McCarthy said: "This is a totally new way of doing peer-to- peer advice.

“Our pitchers will either get the surgery they’ve always wanted, or a massive boost in confidence when the public rules they don’t need work at all!”

Contestants will be psychologically assessed before taking part on the show, with a spokesperson explaining: “Duty of care to contributors is of paramount importance and all will be independently assessed by the clinic who will carry out their procedure.

“They will be psychologically assessed and supported regarding their involvement in the programme.”

The show will “explore why so many people feel the need to change their bodies, and whether surgery actually makes them happier.”

There’s not yet a confirmed start date for the Channel 4 show.

