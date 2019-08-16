Love Island’s Winter Series Will Have Medics On Standby Over Fears Of ‘Poisonous Creatures’

16 August 2019, 15:02

Love Island's winter series will apparently have medics on standby
Love Island's winter series will apparently have medics on standby. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s winter series will be an entirely different setting.

ITV2 announced Love Island will have two series a year from next year, with the winter series kicking off in South Africa in 2020.

The winter edition of the reality series is set to be miles from the sun-soaked villa in Mallorca as it will take place in Cape Town where wild animals and creepy crawlies are close by.

Tom Holland Has Been Liking Love Island Star Lucie Donlan’s Sexy Instagram Snaps

Love Island producers are apparently signing up wildlife experts and medics to deal with any deadly creatures that may be lurking about, as poisonous creepy-crawlies won’t be uncommon.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island 2019
Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV2

A source told the tabloids: “Health and safety experts will be specially drafted in to help look out for deadly snakes and other poisonous creepy-crawlies.

“There will be a specialist medic on hand, too, so contestants can get urgent medical attention. Plus, if necessary, facilities to chopper them to a local hospital.

“This is a very different kettle of fish to filming in mainland Europe.”

There’s also reportedly a high chance scorpions and spiders “could be lurking in their shoes”.

Capital FM has contacted a representative for ITV to provide a comment.

Toward the end of Love Island’s summer series this year, it was announced the season would return twice in 2020.

Presenter Caroline Flack will no doubt host each of the series, but there will be an entirely new line-up of contestants.

While there isn’t yet a start date for the winter show, it is expected to take place in January 2020 – meaning applications will likely open soon.

