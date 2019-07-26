Love Island 2020 Application: How To Apply For The Winter Series

Love Island will be back for a winter series in 2020. Picture: ITV2

Love Island will be back for two series a year in 2020 – here’s how to apply.

ITV2 announced Love Island will be back to take over our lives once again in the winter, confirming the series will take place in winter 2020 as well as its usual summer spot.

Viewers of the show were thrilled it will be back within just six months, and many are keen to know they can get involved.

Here’s how to apply for Love Island 2020…

Love Island returns in the winter 2020. Picture: ITV2

Love Island 2020 applications

Applications for the show’s winter series haven’t opened yet, however if ITV2 decide to follow the schedule of previous years applications are likely to open as soon as the current series has finished.

As the next series will air in winter 2020, the casting process will have to get underway very soon.

Keep your eyes peeled here, as we’ll have the information on where to apply as soon as it’s released.

How to get cast on Love Island

The application process for Love Island involves sending a short video of yourself as one of the first stages, after filling out a lengthy form about yourself, your career and your personal life.

Previous islanders have shared their auditions in the past, advising potential contestants to show some individuality and fully display their best assets in their tapes.

Some former islanders were lucky enough to be scouted on Instagram or out in public. Amber Davies caught the eye of a casting director who found her on the picture-sharing platform where she’d often post scantily-clad selfies.

2016 islander Scott Thomas said when he went to meet the casting directors he was quizzed on his love life and what he does in his spare time, so advised it’s best to come prepared with a few tales of entertainment.

Theo Campbell also recommended not taking it too seriously, while Amber Davies said it’s best to be honest about why you’re really going on the show as they want contestants genuinely on the hunt for love.

Where is Love Island 2020?

Love Island 2020 will take place in South Africa for the winter edition but will likely resume in Spain for the summer season.

A start date for the winter version is yet to be announced, but we’re expecting to hear more details when season five comes to an end.

