Tom Holland Has Been Liking Love Island Star Lucie Donlan’s Sexy Instagram Snaps

15 August 2019, 12:18 | Updated: 15 August 2019, 12:31

Tom Holland has liked some of Lucie Donlan's sexy Instagram snaps
Tom Holland has liked some of Lucie Donlan's sexy Instagram snaps. Picture: Getty / Lucie Donlan/Instagram

Actor Tom Holland has proved he’s just like us when it comes to Instagram.

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, 23, has been liking Love Island star Lucie Donlan’s saucy Instagram snaps, and the gorgeous blonde surfer has apparently noticed his liking spree.

Lucie has no doubt received hundreds of celebrity followers since leaving the villa, after her following soared to a whopping 1.6 million thanks to her reality TV stint.

Love Island's Lucie Donlan Likes Comment About Tommy Fury "Missing Out" On Her

And Tom is likely just one of the A-listers with the 21 year old on his feed.

One of the snaps he liked was a racy picture of Lucie posing in a black and white swimsuit with a sailor’s hat on, during a boat trip in Ibiza.

A source told the tabloids: “When Lucie came out of the show she had gained more than a million followers, but she was shocked at some of the celebrities who had followed her.

“She has dated famous guys in the past and has some friends in the business, so things like that don’t really phase her. Tom doesn’t post about Olivia though. Lucie didn’t know he had a girlfriend.”

Meanwhile Tom, who has a staggering 29.4 million followers on the picture-sharing platform, has a new girlfriend after he was spotted holding hands with a mystery blonde at a festival this summer.

Mermaiding...🌊🧜‍♀️

The girlfriend was revealed to be Olivia Bolton, a family friend of the Hollywood star who works at a production company in London.

The couple have been friends since childhood and have reportedly been dating “for months”.

Spider-Man fans were heartbroken at the news, after holding out hope for him to get together with co-star Zendaya.

Ariana Grande

