Love Island's Lucie Donlan Likes Comment About Tommy Fury "Missing Out" On Her

Love Island's Lucie liked a comment about Tommy Fury missing out on her. Picture: ITV2

Surfer, Lucie Donlan, hinted that she may still have feelings for Love Island runner-up, Tommy Fury, after she liked a follower's comment on Instagram.

Lucie Donlan had a wild relationship in Love Island with two bevs - first, her partner, Joe Garratt was booted from the villa - and then, after getting feelings for Tommy Fury, he settled down with Molly-Mae Hague.

After admitting her feelings to the boxer, Lucie was evicted from the reality show, and has apparently fuelled the idea that she's still into Tommy.

> Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague Hits Back At Belle Hassan For Calling Her ‘Two-Faced’

One of her 1.4 million Instagram followers wrote on a post, saying "OMG.

"Tommy's jaw will hit the floor when he sees what he's missed out on," continued the comment on the video of Lucie skateboarding in a bikini. "Said it from the beginning she was the most beautiful and natural girl in there".

Her fans were shocked to see that - despite Tommy and Molly-Mae becoming runners up to Amber and Greg on this year's season of Love Island - Lucie liked the comment.

> Grab Our App For All Of The News And Gossip From This Year's Love Island Contestants