Love Island's Lucie Donlan Likes Comment About Tommy Fury "Missing Out" On Her

1 August 2019, 06:55

Love Island's Lucie liked a comment about Tommy Fury missing out on her
Love Island's Lucie liked a comment about Tommy Fury missing out on her. Picture: ITV2

Surfer, Lucie Donlan, hinted that she may still have feelings for Love Island runner-up, Tommy Fury, after she liked a follower's comment on Instagram.

Lucie Donlan had a wild relationship in Love Island with two bevs - first, her partner, Joe Garratt was booted from the villa - and then, after getting feelings for Tommy Fury, he settled down with Molly-Mae Hague.

After admitting her feelings to the boxer, Lucie was evicted from the reality show, and has apparently fuelled the idea that she's still into Tommy.

> Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague Hits Back At Belle Hassan For Calling Her ‘Two-Faced’

One of her 1.4 million Instagram followers wrote on a post, saying "OMG.

"Tommy's jaw will hit the floor when he sees what he's missed out on," continued the comment on the video of Lucie skateboarding in a bikini. "Said it from the beginning she was the most beautiful and natural girl in there".

Her fans were shocked to see that - despite Tommy and Molly-Mae becoming runners up to Amber and Greg on this year's season of Love Island - Lucie liked the comment.

> Grab Our App For All Of The News And Gossip From This Year's Love Island Contestants

Latest Love Island News

Curtis Pritchard is in talks for The Greatest Dancer

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard ‘In Talks’ For Role On The Greatest Dancer
Moll-Mae and Belle have got beef.

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague Hits Back At Belle Hassan For Calling Her ‘Two-Faced’
Maura Higgins said she was simply shocked by Amber and Greg's Love Island win

Love Island's Maura Higgins Explains Why She Had A Sour Face When Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Were Announced As Winners
Amber & Greg talk prize money and going exclusive

Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill Reveal What They Plan To Spend The 50K Love Island Prize Money On
Curtis Pritchard is not only Strictly star AJ's brother - he's appearing on Love Island this year

Who Is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 Star And Ballroom And Latin Dancer From Shropshire

Hot On Capital

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things Season 4: Cast, Release Date, And What We Know So Far
Halle Bailey is playing Ariel in the remake of The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Live Action Remake: Cast, Release Date And All The Details
Ariana Grande's new track 'boyfriend' with Social House drops Friday

Ariana Grande's Track 'Boyfriend' With Social House: Release Date, Lyrics, Music Video & Meaning

Ariana Grande

Disney is planning several live-action remakes in the near future

A Complete List Of All Of The Upcoming Disney Live-Action Remakes
Amber Turner & Dan Edgar set to return to TOWIE to face Chloe Sims

Amber Turner To Make Explosive TOWIE Comeback With Chloe Sims As She & Dan Edgar Reunite
Lady Gaga is rumoured to be dating her audio engineer

Who Is Lady Gaga’s Rumoured New Boyfriend Dan Horton? Singer Silences Bradley Cooper Rumours As She’s Spotted Kissing Audio Engineer

Lady Gaga

More Movies & TV News

Jesy Nelson has made a documentary about mental health

Little Mix Star Jesy Nelson’s Mental Health Documentary: Release Date And Details Revealed

Little Mix

Beauty therapist Amber Gill is a confirmed Love Island contestant this year

Who Is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 Winner And Beauty Therapist From Newcastle
Meet Love Island 2019 contestant, Tommy Fury - who's also Tyson Fury's brother

Who Is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Tyson Fury's Brother's Age, Instagram And Net Worth
Maura Higgins' reaction to Greg & Amber's win has some people confused

Maura Higgins's Reaction To Amber & Gregg's Love Island Win Has Confused Some People
How much money do the Love Island winners receive?

What Do The Love Island 2019 Winners Get? Prize Money And Twist Details Revealed