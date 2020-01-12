Love Island Paige Turley: Where Is She From And Why You Recognise Her

12 January 2020

Love Island's Paige Turley has described herself as 'fun' and 'boisterous'
Love Island's Paige Turley has described herself as 'fun' and 'boisterous'. Picture: ITV

Paige Turley is no stranger to TV so who is she? How old is Paige and how can you find her on Instagram?

Paige Turley is already shaping up to be a very interesting Love Island contestant.

Making headlines before she even entered the Cape Town villa, everyone wants to know more about the blonde - so who is Paige?

Love Island 2020 Cast Reveal What They're Really Looking For In The Villa

Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island star including where she’s from, her claim to fame and how old she is.

The Love Island contestant showed off her singing talents on Britain's Got Talent
The Love Island contestant showed off her singing talents on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: ITV

Who is Paige Turley and why do I recognise her?

Paige is a “loud, boisterous and fun” villa hopeful on the first ever winter Love Island. But in case you were wondering where you’ve seen her before, the singing hopeful once showed off her skills on Britain’s Got Talent.

She auditioned in 2012 when she was just 14 and made it all the way to the live semi finals.

Where is Paige Turley from and how old is she?

Paige is from West Lothian, Scotland and she is 22 years old.

Paige Turley is already set to be one of this years biggest Love Island stars
Paige Turley is already set to be one of this years biggest Love Island stars. Picture: Paige Turley/Instagram

What is Paige Turley’s Instagram handle?

You can find Paige on Instagram @turley_paige.

