Love Island 2020 Cast Reveal What They're Looking For In Introduction Video

10 January 2020, 11:33

They've revealed their type on paper.
They've revealed their type on paper. Picture: ITV2

Love Island 2020's introduction video shows the contestants dishing the details about their ideal partner.

Love Island 2020 is here and with the line-up recently dropping, fans are eager to find out who will couple up with who.

And now we've been given some insight thanks to their introduction video.

In the clip, the Islanders discuss their 'type on paper' and what they're attracted to and also what they avoid when it comes to choosing a partner.

Rochelle Humes' sister, Sophie Piper, revealed she's looking for 'the one', saying: "I just wanna look at someone and think 'Wow, you're amazing, I want to spend the rest of my life with you.'"

Winter Love Island: Laura Whitmore 'Can't Wait' To Join Boyfriend Iain Stirling On The 'Biggest & Best' Show

Sophie Piper is looking for 'the one'
Sophie Piper is looking for 'the one'. Picture: ITV2

"Sorry I make myself cringe," she added.

Paige Turley, who is Lewis Capaldi's ex-girlfriend, explained she is looking for a man who is 'tall dark and handsome'.

Ollie Williams, whose father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock, said he wants an athletic blonde who has her own land.

The 23-year-old from Cornwall said: "It wouldn't hurt if she had a grouse moor as well. It's like a bit of land with a bit of heather, a lot of grass. It's a big deal."

Ollie Williams is looking for an 'athletic, blonde' girl in the villa
Ollie Williams is looking for an 'athletic, blonde' girl in the villa. Picture: ITV2
Eve and Jessica Gale said they have the same type
Eve and Jessica Gale said they have the same type. Picture: ITV2

20-year-old twins, Eve and Jessica Gale, said they both having the same taste in men and want their boyfriends to get along with each other.

Eve, whose claim to fame is that Tyga messaged her on Instagram, said: "We like really confident guys, not the guy standing in the corner, the guy dancing.

"I think we share the same type, definitely."

Mike Boateng, 24, said he likes girls with 'straight black hair', which fans have noticed could be a possible link to contestant Siânnise Fudge, so romance could definitely be on the cards for them!

