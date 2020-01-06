Winter Love Island: Laura Whitmore 'Can't Wait' To Join Boyfriend Iain Stirling On The 'Biggest & Best' Show

6 January 2020, 22:00 | Updated: 7 January 2020, 09:01

Laura Whitmore 'couldn't let' Iain Stirling fly off to South Africa without her!
Laura Whitmore 'couldn't let' Iain Stirling fly off to South Africa without her! Picture: Instagram @thewhitmore

Laura Whitmore's revealed her excitement at presenting the first ever winter series of 'Love Island' alongside the show's narrator and her boyfriend, Iain Stirling!

Laura Whitmore has opened up about her excitement at landing the Love Island presenting role, joining her boyfriend, Iain Stirling, who provides hilarious the narration out in the villa- saying she's 'lucky' and couldn't let him fly to South Africa without taking her along!

Laura Whitmore Praises ‘Supportive’ Caroline Flack As She Prepares To Take Over As Love Island Host

Laura, 34, was announced as Caroline Flack's replacement after the former host stepped down from the role after being arrested and charged over the alleged assault of her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

Over the moon to have landed the gig, Laura's said: "I'm super excited, it’s the biggest and best TV show. Normally I’m sitting on my sofa watching it, which I’ll still be doing when I’m not out in South Africa, but I’m so glad to be a part of it too."

"I can’t wait to work with the team and in a different location this year which will bring a brand new side of things. I can’t wait to meet the Islanders too!"

"Well, I couldn’t possibly let him go out there and have fun without me! It will be nice. I’ve always said it, he’s one of the best things about the show."

"As the voiceover, he is the heart of it and he’s saying the things that people at home are thinking but in a funnier way. He’s brilliant, the show is the way it is because of him and I feel lucky to now be a part of it."

Love Island kicks off on Sunday the 12th at 9pm on ITV2, it’s time to cancel those rainy-day plans as another sizzling line-up of singles head to the brand new luxury villa in Cape Town, and we can't wait!

