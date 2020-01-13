Love Island’s Paige Turley ‘Cheated’ On Lewis Capaldi With Singer’s Close Friend

Paige Turley apparently cheated on Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Getty / ITV2

Love Island hopeful Paige Turley was reportedly unfaithful to ex boyfriend Lewis Capaldi with one of his good friends.

Love Island 2020 contestant Paige Turley opened her stint on the show by revealing she’s the ex-girlfriend of Scottish pop star Lewis Capaldi.

During her VT she apologised to the ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker for “being a b***h”.

It has since been reported the 22-year-old was unfaithful with one of Lewis’ friends, Garry Greig, who previously appeared on The X Factor.

A source told the tabloids: “Paige pretends to be a nice girl but within months of dating Lewis, she was cheating with Garry, one of his best friends.

“All three of them were touring the music circuit at the time and Paige had dated Garry before she began seeing Lewis. He knew they had a history.

“But he had no idea that Paige was seeing Garry while they were together and, as far as we know, still doesn’t.

“Lewis adored Paige and, at that time, he would have done anything for her. But she obviously didn’t feel the same or she wouldn’t have betrayed him.”

Paige said she 'must have been a b***h' to Lewis Capaldi. Picture: ITV2

Paige eventually dumped Lewis to officially date Garry, apparently leaving Lewis heartbroken. Lewis’ hit ‘Someone You Loved’ is thought to be about the island hopeful.

Addressing her claim to fame ahead of the show’s launch on Sunday night, Paige said: “One of my ex boyfriends is Lewis Capaldi. According to the papers his song Someone You Loved was about me.

"Lewis, I'm so sorry I must have been a b***h" to you."

Paige and Lewis met in college and dated for over a year.

