How Long Is Love Island 2020 On For?

12 January 2020, 20:00 | Updated: 12 January 2020, 20:01

Love Island is back! But how long is it on for?
Love Island is back! But how long is it on for? Picture: ITV2

The winter Love Island 2020 series is set to be shorter than the summer version.

Love Island has officially kicked off and 12 new singletons have been planted in the villa, including Rochelle Humes' younger sister Sophie Piper and Lewis Capaldi's ex-girlfriend Paige Turley.

But how long is the 2020 series on for?

Sophie Piper is headed into the villa
Sophie Piper is headed into the villa. Picture: ITV2

How long is the winter Love Island on for?

Usually the summer series stays on for around 8 weeks, starting in early June and ending in late July.

However, for Winter series is rumoured to be slightly shorter and will apparently air for around five or six weeks.

ITV2 haven't confirmed anything just yet, but we'll keep you posted.

Paige Turley is Lewis Capaldi's ex-girlfriend
Paige Turley is Lewis Capaldi's ex-girlfriend. Picture: ITV2

When does it start?

The first episode will air on Sunday, January 12 at 9pm on ITV2.

The show will be on every night at 9pm apart from Saturday, when Love Island: Unseen Bits will air exclusive unseen content.

On Monday evenings, Love Island: Aftersun will air straight after the main show at 10pm.

We can't wait to see all the new Islanders put their graft into action!

