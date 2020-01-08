Love Island Fans Are Joking That Nas Looks A Lot Like Footballer Mohamed Salah

8 January 2020, 14:34

Fans think Love Islander Nas looks like Mo Salah
Fans think Love Islander Nas looks like Mo Salah. Picture: Love Island/ITV

A lot of fans of the ITV show are pointing out the similarities between footballer Mo Salah and new Love Island villa housemate Nas.

New Love Island contestant Nas is hilariously being compared to Liverpool FC goalscorer Mohamed Salah in a string of Twitter posts after viewers noticed a striking resemblance between the pair.

Although the first Winter edition of the popular TV series is yet to start, it hasn't stopped fans from joking about the soon to be villa housemate since the line-up was confirmed.

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles

Fans think Nas Majeed looks a lot like footballer Mohamed Salah
Fans think Nas Majeed looks a lot like footballer Mohamed Salah. Picture: Love Island/ITV

A Love Island fan account wrote, "Mo Salah thinks he can cut his hair and we won’t recognise him" with a viewer adding, "Fair play to @LFC letting Salah time off to go on this seasons love island".

One joked, "Salah really got cocky about winning the league and joined Love Island".

Nas, who describes himself as 'funny, cheeky and charismatic' isn't the only on getting the footballer-lookalike treatment. Coincidently fellow housemate Connor has also been likened to Salah's teammate Roberto Firmino.

Love Island fan Cam wrote on Twitter, "Fair play to ITV. Can't believe they managed to get Firmino and Salah on love island".

