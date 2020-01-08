Love Island Fans Are Joking That Nas Looks A Lot Like Footballer Mohamed Salah

Fans think Love Islander Nas looks like Mo Salah. Picture: Love Island/ITV

A lot of fans of the ITV show are pointing out the similarities between footballer Mo Salah and new Love Island villa housemate Nas.

New Love Island contestant Nas is hilariously being compared to Liverpool FC goalscorer Mohamed Salah in a string of Twitter posts after viewers noticed a striking resemblance between the pair.

Although the first Winter edition of the popular TV series is yet to start, it hasn't stopped fans from joking about the soon to be villa housemate since the line-up was confirmed.

A Love Island fan account wrote, "Mo Salah thinks he can cut his hair and we won’t recognise him" with a viewer adding, "Fair play to @LFC letting Salah time off to go on this seasons love island".

One joked, "Salah really got cocky about winning the league and joined Love Island".

Mo Salah thinks he can cut his hair and we won’t recognise him #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sWMswaeX5r — Love Island (@LoveIsIandBants) January 7, 2020

Mo Salah on Love Island dkm 😭 pic.twitter.com/cfkK12uW5Q — 🍫™ (@UtdAjayy) January 6, 2020

Nas, who describes himself as 'funny, cheeky and charismatic' isn't the only on getting the footballer-lookalike treatment. Coincidently fellow housemate Connor has also been likened to Salah's teammate Roberto Firmino.

Love Island fan Cam wrote on Twitter, "Fair play to ITV. Can't believe they managed to get Firmino and Salah on love island".

Nice to see Mo Salah & Bobby Firmino are going into the Villa together 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MsHxv9yNLi — Callum Gallagher ✨ (@callygally13) January 6, 2020

