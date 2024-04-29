Ginny & Georgia Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Possible Plot and Trailers

Ginny & Georgia season 3: Release date, plot, cast and everything we know so far
Will there be a Ginny & Georgia season 3? Here's everything we know including the possible release date, what might happen next and more...

After two years of waiting, Ginny & Georgia finally returned to Netflix with an even bigger, even more dramatic and even more shocking second season. And after binge-ing those 10 episodes, fans are desperate to see what happens next.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 has officially got the greenlight at Netflix, and seeing as season 2 ends on a huge ol' cliffhanger, viewers are in agreement that the next instalment better arrive quickly because they literally cannot leave us all hanging there.

The drama series, led by Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, proved incredibly popular when it first premiered back in 2021, and fans still can't get enough of it. Here's everything we know about Ginny & Georgia season 3, including the possible release date, what might happen next and more...

Will there be a Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Watch the trailer for Ginny & Georgia season 2

Has Ginny & Georgia season 3 been confirmed?

Yes! It's now been confirmed that Ginny & Georgia season 3 is on! the! way! Not only that, but season 4 was renewed at the same time so fans can look forward to much more to come even after the credits roll on the third season.

Production began at the end of April 2024, so it shouldn't be too long before the next season finally hits our screens.

When will Ginny & Georgia season 3 be released?

As mentioned above, production has officially begun on Ginny & Georgia season 3. The cast have shared photos of their first read through, with filming set to begin soon.

Hopefully, viewers won't have to wait as long as they did for season 2's release. Season 1 was released in February 2021, with season 2 arriving almost two years later in January 2023. As for filming, both season 1 and season 2 each took around 4-5 months to film.

Not that production has started, it's possible that we may see Ginny & Georgia return in late 2024.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Ginny & Georgia season 2's ending!

Will there be a season 3 of Ginny & Georgia? Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Where do we even begin with this one?! Season 2 ends on a shocking cliffhanger with newly wed Georgia being arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller. Season 3's main storyline will likely focus on Georgia: Do they have enough evidence to convict her of the murder? Will they uncover any further evidence about the other murders she has committed? Will Paul stand by her? Will she end up in prison?

Elsewhere, Ginny and Marcus might have broken up but they remain good friends. Season 3 could explore their friendship, whether or not they'll get back together or perhaps even dive into a new relationship for Ginny and how that could affect Marcus.

As for Austin? He'll probably be in tough place himself, having shot his father Gil in the arm as well as witnessing Georgia kill Tom. (At the end of season 2, as he watches his mother get arrested, he panics and swears to Ginny he never told anyone about what he saw.)

Whatever happens in season 3, we know it's going to be full of drama.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 cast: Which characters will return?

Well, it looks like all the main cast will be returning for season 3. Here's who will likely be back next season:

  • Antonia Gentry as Ginny
  • Brianne Howey as Georgia
  • Nikki Roumel as younger Georgia
  • Diesel La Torraca as Austin
  • Scott Porter as Paul
  • Felix Mallard as Marcus
  • Sara Waisglass as Max
  • Jennifer Robertson as Ellen
  • Raymond Ablack as Joe

Nathan Mitchell (Zion), Mason Temple (Hunter), Katie Douglas (Abby), Chelsea Clark (Norah), Sabrina Grdevich (Cynthia), Daniel Beirne (Nick) and Rebecca Ablack (Padma) will all likely return alongside the rest of the Wellsbury residents.

Aaron Ashmore will also likely be back as Gil, as he seeks to gain custody of Austin. As will Alex Mallari Jr. as PI Gabriel Cordova, as the investigation into Georgia continues.

There'll also likely be more characters joining the cast, should season 3 get picked up.

