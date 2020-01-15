Who Is Love Island's Connagh Howard? The Model's Age, Instagram & Everything We Know About The New Bombshell

15 January 2020, 22:05 | Updated: 15 January 2020, 22:06

Connagh has his eyes on a few of the girls in the villa
Connagh has his eyes on a few of the girls in the villa. Picture: ITV

Love Island's bombshell Connagh Howard is the newest addition to the contestants and here's everything we know about him from his job to his Instagram handle.

Connagh Howard is the latest Love Island contestant to be joining the lucky singletons in their search for romance.

Ahead of flying out to South Africa, he described himself as someone who tries to not 'get involved in too much drama', but we're sure that'll be hard to avoid it when it comes to re-coupling!

So what's his type? And what's his job? Here's everything we know...

Connagh is a model from Cardiff
Connagh is a model from Cardiff. Picture: ITV

Who is Connagh Howard?

Connagh is a 27-year-old model from Cardiff, Wales.

He described himself as 'goofy, laid-back and compassionate', which we're sure everyone can get on board with!

He revealed he's keen on getting to know Shaughna Phillips, Sophie Piper and Siânnise Fudge, adding that his celeb crush is Nicole Scherzinger, so it's no surprise he has his eyes on the brunettes in the villa.

Connagh's claim to fame is that he was in an advert with Anthony Joshua, saying: "I’m a big boxing fan. I was really excited to meet him. In the ad we are both training. It was pretty nerve-wracking, he’s a big boy!"

What is Connagh's Instagram?

His Instagram handle is @connagh92 and he has 2,493 followers so far, but it is expected to be doing numbers in no time!

Connagh tends to post pics with his friends and family as well as sharing his model shots (you can thank us later).

What has Connagh said about Love Island?

Connagh has made it no secret that he's willing to do what he needs to get the girl, revealing: "If I really like someone, I’m definitely going to make an effort, I’m not going to let the opportunity go by. But, I’m not going to try and be a homewrecker."

When asked if he is likely to have a wandering eye, he said: "It’s hard to say that you’re not going to be attracted to more than one person, that’s the reality of it. But if I’m committed then I will be loyal."

Love Island continues weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.

