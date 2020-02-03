Love Island Casa Amor: Meet The New Boys And Discover Their Ages, Jobs And Instagram

Meet the Love Island Casa Amor boys of 2020. Picture: Instagram

Casa Amor is bringing six hot new men for the girls of Cape Town but who are they? Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island's Casa Amor 2020.

Love Island 2020 is half way through and that means only one thing - Casa Amor is BACK!

With six new girls and six new boys hoping to steal the hearts of the original Love Island cast, things are certainly about to get dramatic.

But who are the new boys in Casa Amor? What are their ages, jobs and Instagram handles? Here’s everything you need to know:

Biggs Chris has big plans for the Love Island 2020 villa. Picture: Biggs Chris/Instagram

Biggs Chris

Age: 27

From: Glasgow

Job: Car body repair specialist

Instagram: @biggschrisx

Casa Amor's George is one of the eldest new islanders at 27. Picture: George Day/Instagram

George Day

Age: 27

From: Southampton

Job: Estate Agent

Instagram: @georgeyday

Love Island's Alexi is Essex's very own butler in the buff. Picture: Alexi/Instagram

Alexi Eraclides

Age: 23

From: Essex

Job: Butler in the buff

Instagram: @alexieraclides

Love Island new boy Josh has two girls in mind in the villa. Picture: Josh/Instagram

Josh Kempton

Age: 21

From: Surrey

Job: Model

Instagram: @joshuakempton

Love Island newbie Ched is also a scaffolder like original Callum. Picture: Ched/Instagram

Ched Uzor

Age: 23

From: Suffolk

Job: Scaffolder

Instagram: @ched.uzor

Casa Amor boy Jordan is an administrator from London. Picture: Jordan/Instagram

Jordan Waobikeze

Age: 24

From: London

Job: Administrator

Instagram: @jordanwaobikeze