Love Island Casa Amor: Meet The New Boys And Discover Their Ages, Jobs And Instagram
3 February 2020, 11:06
Casa Amor is bringing six hot new men for the girls of Cape Town but who are they? Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island's Casa Amor 2020.
Love Island 2020 is half way through and that means only one thing - Casa Amor is BACK!
With six new girls and six new boys hoping to steal the hearts of the original Love Island cast, things are certainly about to get dramatic.
What is Casa Amor On Love Island? And What Does It Mean In English?
But who are the new boys in Casa Amor? What are their ages, jobs and Instagram handles? Here’s everything you need to know:
Biggs Chris
Age: 27
From: Glasgow
Job: Car body repair specialist
Instagram: @biggschrisx
George Day
Age: 27
From: Southampton
Job: Estate Agent
Instagram: @georgeyday
Alexi Eraclides
Age: 23
From: Essex
Job: Butler in the buff
Instagram: @alexieraclides
Josh Kempton
Age: 21
From: Surrey
Job: Model
Instagram: @joshuakempton
Ched Uzor
Age: 23
From: Suffolk
Job: Scaffolder
Instagram: @ched.uzor
Jordan Waobikeze
Age: 24
From: London
Job: Administrator
Instagram: @jordanwaobikeze