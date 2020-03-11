Love Island’s Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Reveal Maldives Wedding Plans

11 March 2020, 11:36

Paige and Finn met less than three months ago.
Paige and Finn met less than three months ago. Picture: instagram

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have opened up about their plans to get married.

Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp may have only met less than three months ago, but they’ve already picked out their kids names and now they’ve revealed they want to get married.

The couple recently sat down with OK! Magazine to chat about their whirlwind romance and exclusively revealed they want to tie the knot in the Maldives.

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Making More Money Through Instagram Than Her Winter Series Co-Stars

Paige told the publication: “I’ve always been a bit of a party girl, never took anything too seriously.

“But now we’re looking to the future and I’m actually considering things that I never thought I would.

“We’re going to get married in the Maldives and we’re going to get a puppy.”

A puppy should be high up on every couples’ list of priorities, in our opinion!

Paige and Finn scooped a £50k prize fund when they were crowned Love Island’s first ever winter series winners last month, so they can afford to splash some cash on their future.

They’re also planning to move in together and have settled on Manchester.

Paige told a tabloid: "I’ve had one night out there and it was amazing, so we think that’s the best place for us."

Finn added: "We’ll meet halfway. I would struggle with the accent up in Scotland. I’d need to use Paige as the translator."

Don’t forget to post us our invite to the wedding, guys!

