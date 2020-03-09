Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Making More Money Through Instagram Than Her Winter Series Co-Stars

Shaughna Phillips is set to make more from Instagram than her Love Island series six co-stars. Picture: PA / Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips is on track to be the biggest money-maker through Instagram, compared to her co-stars from the winter series.

Shaughna Phillips was without a doubt one of the firm favourites to emerge from winter Love Island 2020, after her sassy remarks and quit wit stole the hearts of the nation – especially with how she handled partner Callum Jones’ return from Casa Amor with new girl Molly Smith (congrats hun!)

And her popularity has proved itself on Instagram too, as she is now able to charge a whopping £4,500 for sponsored posts – more than any of her season six co-stars.

Meanwhile, winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp could earn around £6,739 between them.

Shaughna Phillips' saying 'congrats hun' saying was an iconic Love Island moment. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

2019 contestant Molly-Mae Hague is at the top of the list, able to charge an eye-watering £12,000 per post, with season four’s Dani Dyer close behind at £11,000 per upload.

Molly-Mae’s boyfriend Tommy Fury can also charge high stakes, with a price tag of around £9,622 per Instagram post.

Season five’s winner Amber Gill is able to make £9,400, while icon Maura Higgins – who’s just split from boyfriend Curtis Pritchard – can make £8,900.

OnlineCasinos researched every single Love Island contestant’s social media profiles, analysing over 180 stars from each year to round up the figures and it proves that winning the reality show doesn’t necessarily mean the most success.

Shaughna’s time on Love Island was cut short when her original partner Callum returned from Casa Amor with model Molly, leaving Shaughna raging.

She has since totalled her follower count to 1.5million, sharing a few selfies since she returned to the UK.

In her first post after leaving the show, Shaughna said in a lengthy post: “If I have learnt anything from my time in the villa, and from the reception I’ve received since leaving, it is that being yourself will always be enough. I can’t wait to start the next chapter of my journey with you all, and once again, thank you all so much.”

Shaughna has also been in touch with villa BFF Paige since she won the show with Finn Tapp, enjoying a girly night with twins Eve and Jess Gale and Rebecca Gormley days after the show wrapped.

