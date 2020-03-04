Love Island’s Maura Higgins ‘Felt Pressured To Stay With’ Curtis Pritchard When She Wanted To Split Three Months Ago

4 March 2020, 12:21

Love Island's Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard
Maura Higgins apparently wanted to split from Curtis Pritchard at the end of 2019. Picture: Getty / Maura Higgins/Instagram

Love Island 2019 star Maura Higgins reportedly felt ‘pressured’ to stay with Curtis Pritchard.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard apparently ‘faked’ their relationship for three months before announcing they’ve split on Monday night.

According to the tabloids, Maura “quickly fell out of love” with Curtis and “felt pressured into sticking with him” toward the end of 2019 – months after they left Love Island in third place.

Love Island Results Reveal Siannise Fudge & Luke Trotman Lost To Paige Turley & Finn Tapp By 1%

An insider said: “Maura felt pressured to stick with him. They had booked jobs together, parties they had to attend."

They claim: “When they met in Love Island it was genuine" but add that their feelings didn't continue after a few months together.

The National Television Awards at the end of January was apparently “the last straw”.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard at the National Television Awards 2020
Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins apparently had a huge row at the NTAs. Picture: Getty

The couple were pictured having a terse discussion during the night, with co-star Joe Garratt apparently escorting Curtis away from his then-girlfriend.

Maura confirmed their separation on Monday night, sharing a statement on Instagram Stories to say there was ‘no bad feeling on either side’.

She wrote: “Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

“There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”

Below her statement she added a heartbreak emoji.

