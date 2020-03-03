Why Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard Split As She Claims They 'Tried To Make It Work'

3 March 2020, 10:42 | Updated: 3 March 2020, 10:54

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have split
Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have split. Picture: Getty / Curtis Pritchard/Instagram

Love Island couple Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have split after eight months together, saying ‘it wasn’t to be’.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard finished Love Island 2019 in third place, remaining one of the longest lasting couples from the series as every other pair split around them – apart from Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

But on Monday night the Irish beauty announced her split from the dancing pro after eight months together, sharing a statement on Instagram Stories to say they “tried to make it work”.

Love Island Reunion 2020: Will There Be A Coming Out Show?

She wrote: “Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

“There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”

Curtis Pritchard wished Maura Higgins a happy Valentine's Day
Curtis Pritchard wished Maura Higgins a happy Valentine's Day. Picture: Curtis Pritchard/Instagram
Maura Higgins shared this picture to her Instagram Stories
Maura Higgins shared this picture to her Instagram Stories. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Below her statement she added a heartbreak emoji.

Curtis and Maura got together halfway through their Love Island 2019 experience, after Curtis began the series with Amy Hart, who he broke things off with after just a few weeks.

They went on to finish third, taking another few months to officially become boyfriend and girlfriend, and supporting each other through each of their career endeavours.

Maura recently took part in the new series of Dancing On Ice, while Curtis joined The Greatest Dancer as the studio’s receptionist meeting the contestants and preparing them for their auditions.

The last time the couple made a public outing together was the National Television Awards in January, which Maura shared a photo from to wish Curtis a Happy Birthday on 8 February.

She wrote on Instagram: “Happiest of birthdays to my handsome man @curtispritchard12.”

Curtis also marked Valentine’s Day with Maura by posting a string of photos together.

He captioned the post: “Happy valentine's day to this little button nose.. cant wait to see you later ... @maurahiggins you are a incredible person #loveyou.”

The last remaining couple from the 2019 series is now Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman were nearly our Love Island 2020 winners

Love Island Results Reveal Siannise Fudge & Luke Trotman Lost To Paige Turley & Finn Tapp By 1%
Love Island Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard

Love Island Couple Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard: When Did They Get Together And Why Did They Split?
Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together As Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard Split
The Love Island reunion show hasn't yet been confirmed

Love Island Reunion 2020: Will There Be A Coming Out Show?

Laura Whitmore is one of the first to buy the Caroline Flack tribute dress

Laura Whitmore Endorses Caroline Flack Tribute Dress Which Will See Proceeds Donated To Charity

Hot On Capital

Demi Lovato is back!

Demi Lovato Announces New Single ‘I Love Me’ Is Coming

Demi Lovato

When is the Love Is Blind reunion and when can you watch it?

When Is The Love Is Blind Netflix Reunion & Which Couples Are Still Together?
Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Trailer, And All The Details On The Next Series
Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have healed their rift

Katy Perry And Taylor Swift ‘Text A Lot’ Since Repairing Their Feud

Katy Perry

Global Awards 2020

How Can I Watch The Global Awards 2020?

The Global Awards

Harry Styles' fan explains the cute interaction she had with the star

Harry Styles Approves Fan’s ‘Harryween’ Costume During Adorable Meeting On Her Lunch Break In New York

Harry Styles

More Movies & TV News

North West rapped at Paris Fashion Week for her dad, Kanye's Yeezy event

Kim Kardashian's Daughter, North West, Makes Rapping Debut, Aged 6, At Dad Kanye's Yeezy Paris Fashion Week Showcase
Everything you need to know about the second season of Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind, Season 2: Release Date, Auditions, Trailer And More
When is I Am Not Okay With This set?

I Am Not Okay With This: What Year Is The New Netflix Show Set In?
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie
Chris Hughes made fans laugh with hilarious blunder

Chris Hughes Leaves Fans Confused As He Mixes Up Date: 'How Is It Snowing In April?'