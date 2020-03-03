Why Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard Split As She Claims They 'Tried To Make It Work'

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have split. Picture: Getty / Curtis Pritchard/Instagram

Love Island couple Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have split after eight months together, saying ‘it wasn’t to be’.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard finished Love Island 2019 in third place, remaining one of the longest lasting couples from the series as every other pair split around them – apart from Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

But on Monday night the Irish beauty announced her split from the dancing pro after eight months together, sharing a statement on Instagram Stories to say they “tried to make it work”.

She wrote: “Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

“There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”

Curtis Pritchard wished Maura Higgins a happy Valentine's Day. Picture: Curtis Pritchard/Instagram

Maura Higgins shared this picture to her Instagram Stories. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Below her statement she added a heartbreak emoji.

Curtis and Maura got together halfway through their Love Island 2019 experience, after Curtis began the series with Amy Hart, who he broke things off with after just a few weeks.

They went on to finish third, taking another few months to officially become boyfriend and girlfriend, and supporting each other through each of their career endeavours.

Maura recently took part in the new series of Dancing On Ice, while Curtis joined The Greatest Dancer as the studio’s receptionist meeting the contestants and preparing them for their auditions.

The last time the couple made a public outing together was the National Television Awards in January, which Maura shared a photo from to wish Curtis a Happy Birthday on 8 February.

She wrote on Instagram: “Happiest of birthdays to my handsome man @curtispritchard12.”

Curtis also marked Valentine’s Day with Maura by posting a string of photos together.

He captioned the post: “Happy valentine's day to this little button nose.. cant wait to see you later ... @maurahiggins you are a incredible person #loveyou.”

The last remaining couple from the 2019 series is now Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury.

