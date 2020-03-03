Love Island Results Reveal Siannise Fudge & Luke Trotman Lost To Paige Turley & Finn Tapp By 1%

3 March 2020, 15:50

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman were nearly our Love Island 2020 winners
Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman were nearly our Love Island 2020 winners. Picture: ITV

The final results from Love Island’s winter series are in and it shows it was a close call between winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp and runners up, Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman.

Love Island’s first 2020 series recently wrapped up and saw Paige Turley and boyfriend, Finn Tapp, win the £50K cash prize.

However, now the stats have revealed that fan favourites, Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman were seriously close to scooping the prize, as they lost by one per cent.

Why Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard Split As She Claims They 'Tried To Make It Work'

The stats showed:

Paige & Finn - 44.52 per cent

Siannise & Luke T - 43.61 per cent

Luke M & Demi Jones - 9.62 per cent

Jess Gale & Ched Uzor - 2.2.5 per cent

The Love Island 2020 results were a close call
The Love Island 2020 results were a close call. Picture: ITV

Despite coming in second place, fans predicted a theory for the Love Island runners up, which showed that those who just missed the winning spot, actually lasted longer together.

Judging by previous years, the theory has proven correct, with 2019’s second place holders, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury being the last remaining pair from that series, who are still in a relationship.

2017’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are also still together, despite losing out to Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies, who split five months after the show.

Prior to that, Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen came in second place in 2016 and are now married.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp became the winners of the first winter series
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp became the winners of the first winter series. Picture: ITV
Siannise Fudge and Luke T were fan favourites to win Love Island
Siannise Fudge and Luke T were fan favourites to win Love Island. Picture: ITV

Even though the winners that year, Cara De La Hodye and Nathan Massey are now married with a son, they broke up briefly in 2017.

With all the stats in, fans are hopeful for the 2020 couples as they all became exclusive during their time in the villa, hinting that their romances could be more long-lasting than previous years.

Finn and Lewis Capaldi’s ex, Paige, were the first couple from the winter series to make it official, and it didn’t take Luke T and Siannise too long to follow.

