Love Island Winners Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey Get Married Three Years After Winning ITV2 Show

Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde are now married. Picture: Getty

Love Island 2016 stars Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are officially husband and wife.

Love Island winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have finally married, after welcoming their son Freddie in December 2017 following their 2016 win.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Cara, 29, and Nathan, 27, shared details of their big day with OK! magazine, revealing they had a “two day hangover” after their lengthy celebration in Canterbury, Kent.

Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey have a one-year-old son. Picture: Cara De La Hoyde/Instagram

Nathan said of their nuptials: “It went perfectly. It was one of the best days of my life. I lost my voice! Everyone has said it’s the best wedding they’ve ever been to!”

Cara wore a princess-style dress and when she walked down the aisle Nathan fought back tears, saying: “One of my highlights of the day was first seeing Cara, while Scarlett [Lee] was singing one of my favourite songs.

"Cara looked unbelievable. I was the one more likely to cry but neither of us did! We’re not very romantic people.”

The couple also made sure to add a nod to Love Island in their wedding, with a poem that relates to the way they met and their relationship.

The newlyweds met on the first day of Love Island during their time in the 2016 villa, going on to win the show and remaining together until a brief split before they discovered Cara was pregnant with their first baby in 2017.

Cara said: “When we met I never thought we’d get married. I wasn’t sure if we’d work on the outside, which is crazy to look back at now. We are made for each other. The split was the best thing for us at the time, it made us stronger.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After