You Won’t Believe What Love Island’s Nathan Massey Looks Like After His Body Transformation

24 October 2018, 15:58

Nathan Massey looks totally different.
Nathan Massey looks totally different. Picture: Instagram

The former Love Island contestant has been hitting the gym after cruel trolls mocked his ‘dad bod’ and his transformation is unreal.

Love Island’s Nathan Massey has revealed his incredible body transformation after cruel trolls mocked his dad bod.

Fans Think Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry & Sam Gowland Have Split After A Series Of Emotional Tweets

Being a Love Island contestant means being thrust into the public eye and under the scrutiny of the masses, and this spurred Nathan on to hit the gym ahead of his wedding to Cara De La Hoyde.

Although Nathan didn’t let the comments get to him, his pals revealed to the tabloids that he did want to get in shape ahead of tying the knot after putting on weight following the birth of his son ten months ago.

They revealed, “Nathan has had a hard time of it online with the trolling and felt like he needed to do something about it.

“Usually he doesn’t let things get to him but he was feeling more and more self-conscious - so sprang into action.”

View this post on Instagram

Rooftop date with @cara_delahoyde 😍

A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_) on

The comments started after Nathan appeared on the Lorraine show in July after putting on weight and the friend added, “Seeing himself looking so overweight on TV was the last straw. He felt grotesque.

“He’d got too comfortable and really let things slide. Now he’s been eating clean and hitting the gym hard.

“Cara thinks he looks amazing but thinks he looked great before too. She’s so proud of what he’s achieved.

“Being a fit and healthy dad is a priority to him moving forward, he wants to be in the best condition he can be in for Freddie - especially as soon as he’s on his feet and running around!”

Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest Love Island News

Nathan Massey looks totally different.

You Won’t Believe What Love Island’s Nathan Massey Looks Like After His Body Transformation
Georgia Steel apparently met up with producers

Georgia Steel 'Met With Celebs Go Dating' One Day After Split From Sam Bird
Chris Pine didn't react well to being asked about Love Island's Samira Mighty

Love Island's Samira Mighty's Famous Ex Chris Pine Denies Knowing Who She Is
Dani Dyer showed her supported for her Love Island BFF, Georgia Steele, during her break-up

WATCH: Dani Dyer Supports Georgia Steele Over Cheating Allegations From Sam Bird
Eyal Booker has shocked people with this brand new look

Celebs Go Dating's Eyal Booker's Hair Transformation Has Seriously Divided Opinions

More Movies & TV News

Sabrina Spellman actress Kiernan Shipka promotes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Who Is Sabrina Spellman Actress Kiernan Shipka? Age, TV Shows And Parents Revealed
Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House is inspired by true ghost stories

Is The Haunting Of Hill House A True Story? The Ghost Story Behind The Netflix Horror
Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are one of the couples to stay together from the 2017 series

Love Island's Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt 'On Verge Of Split'
Olivia Attwood responded to ex, Chris Hughes, after he "used her to promote" himself

Olivia Attwood Claps Back At Love Island Ex, Chris Hughes, For Being "Bitter" On Twitter
Sam Bird and Georgia Steel have confirmed that they've broken up

Love Island's Sam Bird & Georgia Steel Split Over 'Reasons He Can't Comment On'