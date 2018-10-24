You Won’t Believe What Love Island’s Nathan Massey Looks Like After His Body Transformation

Nathan Massey looks totally different. Picture: Instagram

The former Love Island contestant has been hitting the gym after cruel trolls mocked his ‘dad bod’ and his transformation is unreal.

Love Island’s Nathan Massey has revealed his incredible body transformation after cruel trolls mocked his dad bod.

Being a Love Island contestant means being thrust into the public eye and under the scrutiny of the masses, and this spurred Nathan on to hit the gym ahead of his wedding to Cara De La Hoyde.

Although Nathan didn’t let the comments get to him, his pals revealed to the tabloids that he did want to get in shape ahead of tying the knot after putting on weight following the birth of his son ten months ago.

They revealed, “Nathan has had a hard time of it online with the trolling and felt like he needed to do something about it.

“Usually he doesn’t let things get to him but he was feeling more and more self-conscious - so sprang into action.”

The comments started after Nathan appeared on the Lorraine show in July after putting on weight and the friend added, “Seeing himself looking so overweight on TV was the last straw. He felt grotesque.

“He’d got too comfortable and really let things slide. Now he’s been eating clean and hitting the gym hard.

“Cara thinks he looks amazing but thinks he looked great before too. She’s so proud of what he’s achieved.

“Being a fit and healthy dad is a priority to him moving forward, he wants to be in the best condition he can be in for Freddie - especially as soon as he’s on his feet and running around!”

