Fans Think Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry & Sam Gowland Have Split After A Series Of Emotional Tweets

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland are rumoured to have split up. Picture: Instagram

The Geordie Shore couple moved in together a few months ago, but fans think Chloe and Sam have called it quits already.

It looks like Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland may have split up after she posted some cryptic emotional Tweets.

WATCH: Chloe Ferry Breaks Down Crying & Begs Trolls To 'Leave Her Alone'

Fans were quick to speculate after Chloe took to Twitter to talk about “new starts”. She posted, “When someone can leave you when your feeling so low about your self they are not worth it!!

“Sometimes in life you just need to take a step away and just think about your self. Crazy how everything can be so perfect and the next it’s all gone so quickly time for new starts in life.

When someone can leave you when your feeling so low about your self they are not worth it!! — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) October 23, 2018

Sometimes in life you just need to take a step away and just think about your self — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) October 23, 2018

Crazy how everything can be so perfect and the next it’s all gone so quickly time for new starts in life — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) October 23, 2018

Don’t ever be second best be with someone who always puts you first and will do anything for you like you would do for them — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) October 23, 2018

“Don’t ever be second best be with someone who always puts you first and will do anything for you like you would do for them”.

Chloe and Sam have been dating since last October and currently live together after meeting on Geordie Shore.

Things seemed to be going well for the couple after Chloe revealed that she was thinking about having children with Sam after stopping her contraceptive injection.

She told the tabloids, “I’m coming off my contraception so I can fall pregnant. I'm 23 now and ready to move on to bigger and better things. I would have to leave Geordie Shore if I did get pregnant. There's no way either of us could stay when that happens.”

Here’s hoping it’s only a temporary break…

Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!