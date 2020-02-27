Love Island Theory Predicts Siannise Fudge And Luke T Will Be The Strongest Couple To Leave The Winter Series After Fans Notice Pattern For Second Place Contestants

Siannise and Luke T came second on Love Island. Picture: ITV / Shutterstock

Love Island fans have a theory about the series finalists over the past few years, and it explains why Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman are better off finishing in second place.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were crowned the winners of winter Love Island 2020, leaving Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman in second place while Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott came third.

But for those who think Siannise and Luke T should have scooped the winning title, it might be better in the long run that they landed the runner-up spot, as Love Island fans reckon the couples who have finished in second place in the past stay together for longer.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt from the 2017 series reached the final at the time, but missed out on first place to Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies – who split five months after returning home.

Siannise Fudge and Luke T finished Love Island as runners up. Picture: ITV2

The year before in 2016, Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen finished in second place while Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey won.

Although Cara and Nathan are married now and have a little boy, Freddie, they did briefly split in 2017.

Meanwhile, Olivia and Alex got engaged a few months after meeting on the ITV2 series and married in 2018.

2019’s Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague are also still together after finishing in second place, while winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea split just a few weeks after the show ended.

Love Island fans have developed a theory about the couples who finish second. Picture: Twitter

Fans reckon Siannise and Luke T will stay together longer than most of their co-stars. Picture: Twitter

Siannise Fudge and Luke T have a huge fan base supporting them. Picture: Twitter

Many contestants in second place from previous Love Island series are still together. Picture: Twitter

Third place couple Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard are also still going strong.

Noticing this string of successful couples over the years, fans rushed to reassure Siannise and Luke T they’d stay together after Paige and Finn won the £50k prize.

The couple insisted when they left the villa they were happy to finish the show in second place, with Siannise claiming: “I never thought – especially considering my journey at the beginning – that I’d make it two weeks, let alone to the final.

“We are grateful to have made it that far and to have had all the support we’ve had.”

Luke also agreed: “I felt I’d already won being with Siannise!”

