Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Win Love Island 2020 In Emotional Final Episode Dedicated To Caroline Flack

23 February 2020, 22:40 | Updated: 23 February 2020, 22:50

Paige and Finn won Love Island 2020
Paige and Finn won Love Island 2020. Picture: ITV2

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the £50,000 prize money on Sunday night’s Love Island 2020 final.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have been crowned the winners of the first ever winter Love Island, after six weeks in the villa in South Africa.

In second place was Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman, while Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott came third.

Love Island Finalists Told About Caroline Flack's Death Ahead Of Emotional Tribute

Meanwhile, Jess Gale and Ched Uzor finished the show in fourth place.

The Love Island 2020 final two couples
The Love Island 2020 final two couples. Picture: ITV2
Paige Turley looked shocked to have won Love Island
Paige Turley looked shocked to have won Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Getting together close to the start of the competition, Paige and Finn won over viewers’ hearts as they remained loyal to each other through Casa Amor and didn’t once have their heads turned by the bombshells.

During the contestants' prom the previous day, the couples read out the speeches they had prepared for their other halves, leaving their fellow islanders wiping away tears.

During Finn’s speech he told Paige he loved her, after breaking down in tears and telling the singer he’s found a best friend as well as a girlfriend.

Paige also said she’s “falling head over heels in love” for Finn, two weeks after they officially became boyfriend and girlfriend.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp got together toward the start of Love Island
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp got together toward the start of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Siânnise also dropped the L word, telling Luke T she can’t wait to be at his graduation ceremony, while he read out a heartfelt poem to his girlfriend.

“I can’t believe I’ve found a real life princess,” he said.

Producers decked out the pool area with flowers, tables adorned with white table cloths, and an arbour holding a huge white heart and an array of flowers, providing the perfect romantic setting for their declarations of love.

At the start of the episode, host Laura Whitmore told viewers the finale was dedicated to Caroline Flack, who presented the show for five years.

Fighting back tears as she spoke to the camera, Laura emotionally introduced a montage of Caroline's time on the show, showing a reel of her iconic power walks into the villa and a number of scenes from the series of her supporting the contestants.

It finished with a photo of the late star and the dates 1979 - 2020.

