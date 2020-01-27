Who Is Demi Jones? Love Island New Girl’s Age, Instagram And Job As She Heads Into The Villa

27 January 2020, 21:35 | Updated: 27 January 2020, 21:41

Demi Jones is a Love Island bombshell
Demi Jones is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV2 / Demi Jones/Instagram

Demi Jones is the latest Love Island bombshell to head into the villa.

Love Island’s first two weeks certainly haven’t been a smooth start to the new series, as an influx of bombshells continue to cause chaos amongst the couplings.

The latest islander to turn heads is Demi Jones, arriving alongside fellow newbie Wallace Wilson.

Siannise Fudge And Rebecca Gormley’s Row Divides Love Island Viewers As They Clash Over Luke T

Who is Demi Jones, how old is the reality TV hopeful and what is her Instagram? Here’s everything you need to know…

How old is Demi Jones and what is her job?

Demi Jones is 21 years old
Demi Jones is 21 years old. Picture: ITV2

Demi is a 21-year-old style adviser from Portsmouth, who describes herself as “bubbly, reliable, and friendly.”

Last year she graduated from the University of Winchester with a degree in history and archaeology.

What is Demi Jones’ Instagram?

You can follow Demi on Instagram @demijones1, where she had just over five thousand followers on the day it was announced she’d be entering the villa.

She describes herself in her bio as a “redhead bombshell” and has plenty of glamorous photos of herself taken during nights out in London.

What has Demi said about joining Love Island?

Demi Jones is an archaeology graduate
Demi Jones is an archaeology graduate. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram

Entering the South African villa with her eyes on Nas Majeed and Finley Tapp, Demi is looking for “someone macho and mature” as well as “sexy”.

She said: “I like cheekiness, also at the same time they’ve got to make me laugh.”

When quizzed on what her definition of girl code is, Demi said: “Just being loyal and honest. If I started falling for someone that a girl had feelings for or had a thing with in the past, I’d have to be honest and not be all sly about it.”

Love Island airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.

