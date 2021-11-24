Love Island's Siannise Fudge & Luke Trotman Split After 'Hard Couple Of Weeks'

24 November 2021, 10:29 | Updated: 24 November 2021, 12:06

Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge have reportedly split
Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge have reportedly split. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman have reportedly split after two years together, it's reportedly been a "hard couple of weeks" for the pair.

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman have reportedly called it quits after their near-two-year romance.

The pair met on the winter edition of Love Island back in early 2020, they soon became smitten, capturing the hearts of the public and finished in second place.

Rumours have been whirring for weeks as Siannise, 27, and Luke, 24, have been noticeably absent from one another's Instagram posts.

An insider to the couple revealed how they're coping with the alleged break-up.

Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge reportedly call time on their relationship
Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge reportedly call time on their relationship. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Instagram

The last Instagram post featuring the couple together dates back six weeks, with their last public appearance being the Eternals movie premiere in London in late-October.

Both parties are yet to speak out on the 'split' but the Bristol babe did spark concern after liking a Tik Tok video that spoke about 'getting through a break-up'.

A source told The Sun: "It's been a really hard couple of weeks for both of them but it's over for now."

In November, Siannise also shared a cryptic post to her Instagram Stories about ‘red flags’ in relationships, adding further fuel to the fire.

The relationship advice she re-posted read: "Don't ignore the red flags. And don't think you have to stay somewhere 'cause you can't find better - you can and you will."

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman moved in together last Spring
Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman moved in together last Spring. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Instagram
Siannise and Luke met on the winter series of Love Island in 2020
Siannise and Luke met on the winter series of Love Island in 2020. Picture: Luke Trotman/Instagram

The Love Island couple has been inseparable ever since they met on the hit dating show, they even moved in together and bought a dog!

Luke and Siannise have been living in an apartment in South West London since last spring.

The ex-Islanders are yet to publicly comment on the alleged break-up.

