Love Island's Siannise has moved on with a new boyfriend following her split from Luke T. Picture: @siannisefudge/Instagram/@chrisbeviere

Siannise Fudge is said to have moved on with model Chris Beviere just a short few months after her split from fellow Love Islander Luke Trotman.

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge has started dating a new man just two months after splitting from Luke Trotman.

The 27-year-old is currently on holiday with her new beau, model Chris Beviere, and appeared to confirm their romance on Instagram.

Chris took to his Instagram Stories to share a series of loved-up videos with Siannise, where he planted a kiss on her cheek in the last clip.

He simply captioned the post: “I win,” as the pair enjoyed their getaway to St Lucia.

According to this tabloid, Siannise and Chris have been enjoying a lot of quality time together lately.

An insider said: “Things had been difficult between Siannise and Luke for some time, but they split for good towards the end of last year.

“Siannise was inundated with attention and really hit it off with Chris."

“It’s been going so well that they decided to enjoy some winter sun together and they’ve had a really special time together,” they added.

This comes after Siannise and Luke split in November last year after almost two years of dating.

The pair met on the winter version of Love Island in January 2020 and came in second place, before going on to live together in London during lockdown.

