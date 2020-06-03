Love Island's Siannise Fudge And Luke Trotman TikTok: How Did They Make So Much Money?

3 June 2020, 16:32

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman are raking it in on TikTok.
Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman are raking it in on TikTok. Picture: instagram

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman are killing the game on TikTok. But what are their accounts and how exactly do you make money on TikTok?

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman may not have won the £50,000 prize money on Love Island, but they are earning a staggering amount now thanks to TikTok.

The reality stars, who moved in together last month, have racked up some huge views on the platform thanks to their cute, couple content and dance choreography.

And it seems all their content is paying off as it's been reported Siannise and Luke have made an impressed £40,000 from TikTok.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: Love Island Star’s Huge Influencer Fortune Revealed

But what are Siannise and Luke's TikTok accounts? And how do you make money on TikTok? Let’s take a look…

What are Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman’s TikTok accounts?

Siannise’s account is @sianniseafudge and she currently has 875.1k followers.

Luke’s is @luketroytrotman and he has 1.1million!

How do Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman make money on TikTok?

Due to their big followings, the pair have been able to rake in some huge figures.

According to online marketplace OnBuy, Luke is the highest earner and can make £878.89 per post!

It’s been reported that he’s made a total of £22,851.14 since lockdown began - which is crazy!

Siannise can earn £702.30 per post and has earned a total of £16,379 on the platform.

That means, together, they’ve made nearly £40,000!

BRB, off to practice our dance moves and follow suit.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

Latest Love Island News

Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling: How Long Have The Love Island Hosts Been Together And Are They Engaged?

Features

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's puppy has sadly died

Molly-Mae ‘Heartbroken’ As New Puppy Mr Chai Dies Just Days After Arriving
Michael Griffiths' moment from Love Island is up for a BAFTA Award

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths’ Savage Re-Coupling Is Up For A BAFTA Against Game Of Thrones And Gavin And Stacey
Love Island Australia is taking place of the UK version in 2020

Love Island Australia: When Does It Start On ITV2?

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island. But what's her net worth?

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: Love Island Star’s Huge Influencer Fortune Revealed

Hot On Capital

Podcasts to listen to on anti-racism

Podcasts To Broaden Your Understanding On Racial Inequality And Black History
Ross Butler 13 Reasons Why's age, height and relationship status

Zach Dempsey 13 Reasons Why: Ross Butler's Height, Age & Is He Single?
How to support Black Lives Matter in the UK

Black Lives Matter: 9 Petitions You Can Sign To Support BLM In The UK
Liam Payne is dating model Maya Henry

Who Is Liam Payne Dating? Meet Girlfriend Maya Henry

Liam Payne

Normal People becomes BBC Three's most popular show ever

Normal People Is Now BBC Three's Most Popular Show Ever

13 Reasons Why Netflix

13 Reasons Why Cast Instagram Handles From Dylan Minnette To Brandon Flynn

More Movies & TV News

13 Seasons Why has released its final season

Where Has 13 Reasons Why Been Banned And Why?

There are a wide range of documentaries which explore racism out there.

5 Powerful Documentaries About Racism

Paul Mescal has a seriously impressive singing voice

Paul Mescal Singing: From Sia To Pavarotti, Every Time The Normal People Star Stunned Us With His Voice

Music

Paul Mescal became an overnight star following his performance in 'Normal People'.

‘Normal People’ Actor Paul Mescal Admits Social Media ‘Gets A Bit Much’ & Says He 'Carefully Avoids' Comment Sections
Netflix announced 13 Reasons Why will return next month

13 Reasons Why Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Trailer Revealed