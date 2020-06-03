Love Island's Siannise Fudge And Luke Trotman TikTok: How Did They Make So Much Money?

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman are raking it in on TikTok. Picture: instagram

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman are killing the game on TikTok. But what are their accounts and how exactly do you make money on TikTok?

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman may not have won the £50,000 prize money on Love Island, but they are earning a staggering amount now thanks to TikTok.

The reality stars, who moved in together last month, have racked up some huge views on the platform thanks to their cute, couple content and dance choreography.

And it seems all their content is paying off as it's been reported Siannise and Luke have made an impressed £40,000 from TikTok.

But what are Siannise and Luke's TikTok accounts? And how do you make money on TikTok? Let’s take a look…

What are Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman’s TikTok accounts?

Siannise’s account is @sianniseafudge and she currently has 875.1k followers.

Luke’s is @luketroytrotman and he has 1.1million!

How do Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman make money on TikTok?

Due to their big followings, the pair have been able to rake in some huge figures.

According to online marketplace OnBuy, Luke is the highest earner and can make £878.89 per post!

It’s been reported that he’s made a total of £22,851.14 since lockdown began - which is crazy!

Siannise can earn £702.30 per post and has earned a total of £16,379 on the platform.

That means, together, they’ve made nearly £40,000!

BRB, off to practice our dance moves and follow suit.

