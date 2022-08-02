Love Island's Luke Trotman 'Engaged' Less Than A Year After Siannise Fudge Split

2 August 2022, 10:30

Luke Trotman proposed to his new girlfriend
Luke Trotman proposed to his new girlfriend. Picture: Luke Trotman/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island's Luke Trotman has proposed to Chelsea Menna amid their three-month-long whirlwind romance, less than a year after his split from Siannise Fudge.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Luke Trotman is reportedly engaged to his new girlfriend Chelsea Menna just nine months after splitting from his Love Island partner Siannise Fudge.

Chelsea, and Luke have been dating for three months, with rumours swirling that the former footballer popped the question in July.

Why Love Island's Siannise Fudge & Luke Trotman Split & Who They're Dating Now

Siannise, 28, was in a relationship with Luke, 25, for nearly two years after they met during the winter series of Love Island in 2020 – they even came in second place on the dating show.

The pair seemingly called it quits in November of last year when they began disappearing from each other's Instagram feeds.

Luke Trotman and Chelsea Menna are reportedly engaged
Luke Trotman and Chelsea Menna are reportedly engaged. Picture: Luke Trotman/Instagram

A source revealed to the MailOnline that Luke and Chelsea are absolutely smitten, they said: "‘It was love at first sight with Luke and Chelsea.

"Their romance blossomed overnight into a serious relationship and although it’s not been long, they both know they’re the one for each other," they continued.

The allegedly betrothed couple went Instagram official with their romance back in May but it is said that they're becoming very serious despite it being early days.

Luke has made "London feel like home" for Chelsea who is originally from Australia, as the couple has moved in together in the city.

Luke and Siannise split up in November 2021
Luke and Siannise split up in November 2021. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Instagram
Chelsea and Luke went public with their relationship in May
Chelsea and Luke went public with their relationship in May. Picture: Chelsea Menna/Instagram

Since the split, Siannise is constantly surrounded by rumours that she has a new boyfriend but she's refuted the claims, stating, "I am very much single".

Earlier this year, she appeared on Aftersun where she further put the rumours to rest, telling host Laura Whitmore: "Well guys, I’m sorry to disappoint, but I’m not dating at the moment I’m actually just enjoying me."

