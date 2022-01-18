Laura Whitmore Has Fans Wondering If Winter Love Island Is Returning

Laura Whitmore added fuel to the Winter Love Island fire. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram/Alamy

Love Island fans think that Laura Whitmore is hinting toward another Winter version of the show with her latest Instagram post.

Laura Whitmore has given fans hope that there could potentially be another Winter edition of Love Island on the way...

Rumours began to whirr on Tuesday (Jan 18), after the presenter posted an intriguing photo to Instagram that alluded to the hit ITV dating show.

The 36-year-old star posted a snap posing with a supersized model of the iconic Love Island water bottle, she did so whilst donning some winter attire – it didn't take long for fans to get theorising in the comments.

Laura Whitmore has sparked rumours that Winter Love Island could be coming back. Picture: Alamy

The television personality seemed to be behind the scenes on a Love Island photoshoot, which got everyone wondering – what could it be for?

Laura playfully captioned the picture: "Thirsty?"

The mum-of-one sported a cobalt blue faux fur-lined coat and topped off the look with a baker boy hat, giving off some very festive vibes in the process.

Before long, the comment section was overwhelmed with references to the Winter Love Island.

Everybody instantly wanted answers, with one user writing: "Winter love island??"

Fans think Laura Whitmore left a Winter Love Island Easter egg on Instagram. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Laura Whitmore has been hosting Love Island since 2020. Picture: ITV

Another fan left the comment: "Is this a hint?

As the rumour mill began to pick up steam, the reality show host limited the comments on the post.

Winter Love Island aired in January 2020 and made a move to Cape Town, South Africa rather than the Majorcan villa that is so well-known from the original series.

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp remain the only winners of the spin-off series of the show, as the winter edition was never picked up for a follow-up season.

What do you think? Was Laura hinting at the return of Love Island's winter edition – we hope so.

