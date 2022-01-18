Laura Whitmore Has Fans Wondering If Winter Love Island Is Returning

18 January 2022, 17:07

Laura Whitmore added fuel to the Winter Love Island fire
Laura Whitmore added fuel to the Winter Love Island fire. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island fans think that Laura Whitmore is hinting toward another Winter version of the show with her latest Instagram post.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Laura Whitmore has given fans hope that there could potentially be another Winter edition of Love Island on the way...

Rumours began to whirr on Tuesday (Jan 18), after the presenter posted an intriguing photo to Instagram that alluded to the hit ITV dating show.

Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling: How Long Have The Love Island Hosts Been Together?

The 36-year-old star posted a snap posing with a supersized model of the iconic Love Island water bottle, she did so whilst donning some winter attire – it didn't take long for fans to get theorising in the comments.

Laura Whitmore has sparked rumours that Winter Love Island could be coming back
Laura Whitmore has sparked rumours that Winter Love Island could be coming back. Picture: Alamy

The television personality seemed to be behind the scenes on a Love Island photoshoot, which got everyone wondering – what could it be for?

Laura playfully captioned the picture: "Thirsty?"

The mum-of-one sported a cobalt blue faux fur-lined coat and topped off the look with a baker boy hat, giving off some very festive vibes in the process.

Before long, the comment section was overwhelmed with references to the Winter Love Island.

Everybody instantly wanted answers, with one user writing: "Winter love island??"

Fans think Laura Whitmore left a Winter Love Island Easter egg on Instagram
Fans think Laura Whitmore left a Winter Love Island Easter egg on Instagram. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram
Laura Whitmore has been hosting Love Island since 2020
Laura Whitmore has been hosting Love Island since 2020. Picture: ITV

Another fan left the comment: "Is this a hint?

As the rumour mill began to pick up steam, the reality show host limited the comments on the post.

Winter Love Island aired in January 2020 and made a move to Cape Town, South Africa rather than the Majorcan villa that is so well-known from the original series.

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp remain the only winners of the spin-off series of the show, as the winter edition was never picked up for a follow-up season.

What do you think? Was Laura hinting at the return of Love Island's winter edition – we hope so.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about the Too Hot To Handle season 3 cast including their jobs and Instagram

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Series 3

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey started dating during their stint on Too Hot To Handle

Are Francesca Farago & Harry Jowsey Still Together? Too Hot To Handle Stars' Relationship Timeline

TV & Film

Too Hot to Handle series 3 is back and so is all-seeing robot Lana

Who Voices Lana On Too Hot To Handle? Host's Identity & NSFW Name Explained

TV & Film

All the details on Harry Styles' new album HS3

Harry Styles’ New Album & The Lowdown On His 2022 Music Releases

The lowdown on the dreamy THTH filming location...

Where Is Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Filmed?

Adele will apparently make £500k per night during her Las Vegas shows

Adele To Make £500k Per Night During Las Vegas Residency

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star