Siannise Fudge Addresses Split From Luke Trotman And Her 'New Boyfriend'

Siannise has addressed all the rumours on Instagram. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Instagram

Love Island's Siannise Fudge put the rumours to rest in regards to her rumoured relationship and split with Luke Trotman.

Siannise Fudge has finally spoken out about her split from Luke Trotman and addressed the 'new boyfriend' rumours – setting the record straight on both accounts in one breath!

The 27-year-old met Luke on the winter edition of Love Island in 2020, with the pair even coming in second place! However, fans began to speculate towards the end of last year that the couple may have parted ways after they were noticeably absent from one another's social media pages.

With a new year came a new rumour that Siannise had moved on with a new beau, with reports swirling that the ex-Islander was dating model Chris Beviere.

The reality star didn't mince her words when she spoke on the topic, revealing to her Instagram followers that "I am very much single".

Siannise Fudge has spoken about her split for the first time. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Instagram

Siannise made use of the 'Q&A' feature on her Instagram story, prompting fans to ask her questions by posting 'Let's catch up'.

Her followers sent in questions and of course, everybody wanted the lowdown on her love life. One query asked if she had a new boyfriend as she's been spending increasingly more time with Chris.

She set the record straight, answering: "No I don’t have a new boyfriend & I’m currently not dating."

Siannise hit back at the claims she's moved on from her relationship with her Love Island boyfriend, writing: "I can’t control what people post or write about me but what I can control is how I respond."

Siannise Fudge spoke about her love life with fans. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Instagram

Siannise Fudge was thought to be dating Chris Beviere. Picture: Chris Beviere/Instagram

"Unless it’s come from my mouth or I have publicly posted/announced something regarding me having a new boyfriend, then I am very much single & I’m content with that right now," she wrote in the Insta story.

Amid the reports that she and Luke had called it quits at the end of last year, Siannise relocated to a new flat as a single – she spoke about this change during the Q&A.

The former Love Island star said that she's 'really loving my new apartment' and revealed that the new place makes her 'feels at home, comfort & happy'

Siannise answered questions on Instagram. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Instagram

Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge were dating for nearly two years. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Instagram

Back in November, a source spoke on the break-up with the tabloids: "It's been a really hard couple of weeks for both of them but it's over for now."

Both Luke and Siannise have remained private about the relatinoship since the news broke.

