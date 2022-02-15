Siannise Fudge Looks Loved Up On Valentine's Day With New Boyfriend Chris Beviere

Siannise Fudge and Chris Beviere spent Valentine's Day together. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Chris Beviere/Instagram

Siannise Fudge celebrated Valentine's day with their new boyfriend Chris Beviere after they confirmed their romance online.

Siannise Fudge was seen having a cosy Valentine's date with new beau Chris Beviere, just one week after they made it Instagram official.

The former Love Island star began dating the model a couple of months after her break-up with Luke Trotman, whom she met on the ITV dating show where they came in second place in 2020.

Love Island’s Luke T ‘Reacts’ To Siannise Fudge Confirming Relationship With Chris Beviere

The 27-year-old even vacationed with her new man last week as they seemingly confirmed their romance on Instagram.

Siannise Fudge. Picture: Chris Beviere/Instagram

The Bristol babe was spotted on Chris' Instagram once again on February 14, and they looked loved up as ever during a lavish meal out.

The new couple were all smiles as they marked the romantic occasion with a meal out.

Siannise later added a snap to the 'Gram, showing off her dreamy Valentine's outfit; a beige ruched two-piece complete with a slicked-back ponytail.

Siannise Fudge is often seen on Chris Beviere's Insagram. Picture: Chris Beviere/Instagram

The ex-Islander gave a cheeky nod to the loved-up occasion, writing underneath her photo": Be your own Valentine before anyone else’s."

Chris and Siannise are yet to post a picture of one another to their grids, but fans in the comments did spy that the star's new beau likely snapped the shot!

