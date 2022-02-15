Siannise Fudge Looks Loved Up On Valentine's Day With New Boyfriend Chris Beviere
15 February 2022, 16:49
Siannise Fudge celebrated Valentine's day with their new boyfriend Chris Beviere after they confirmed their romance online.
Siannise Fudge was seen having a cosy Valentine's date with new beau Chris Beviere, just one week after they made it Instagram official.
The former Love Island star began dating the model a couple of months after her break-up with Luke Trotman, whom she met on the ITV dating show where they came in second place in 2020.
The 27-year-old even vacationed with her new man last week as they seemingly confirmed their romance on Instagram.
The Bristol babe was spotted on Chris' Instagram once again on February 14, and they looked loved up as ever during a lavish meal out.
The new couple were all smiles as they marked the romantic occasion with a meal out.
Siannise later added a snap to the 'Gram, showing off her dreamy Valentine's outfit; a beige ruched two-piece complete with a slicked-back ponytail.
The ex-Islander gave a cheeky nod to the loved-up occasion, writing underneath her photo": Be your own Valentine before anyone else’s."
Chris and Siannise are yet to post a picture of one another to their grids, but fans in the comments did spy that the star's new beau likely snapped the shot!
