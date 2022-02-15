Siannise Fudge Looks Loved Up On Valentine's Day With New Boyfriend Chris Beviere

15 February 2022, 16:49

Siannise Fudge and Chris Beviere spent Valentine's Day together
Siannise Fudge and Chris Beviere spent Valentine's Day together. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Chris Beviere/Instagram

Siannise Fudge celebrated Valentine's day with their new boyfriend Chris Beviere after they confirmed their romance online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Siannise Fudge was seen having a cosy Valentine's date with new beau Chris Beviere, just one week after they made it Instagram official.

The former Love Island star began dating the model a couple of months after her break-up with Luke Trotman, whom she met on the ITV dating show where they came in second place in 2020.

Love Island’s Luke T ‘Reacts’ To Siannise Fudge Confirming Relationship With Chris Beviere

The 27-year-old even vacationed with her new man last week as they seemingly confirmed their romance on Instagram.

Siannise Fudge
Siannise Fudge. Picture: Chris Beviere/Instagram

The Bristol babe was spotted on Chris' Instagram once again on February 14, and they looked loved up as ever during a lavish meal out.

The new couple were all smiles as they marked the romantic occasion with a meal out.

Siannise later added a snap to the 'Gram, showing off her dreamy Valentine's outfit; a beige ruched two-piece complete with a slicked-back ponytail.

Siannise Fudge is often seen on Chris Beviere's Insagram
Siannise Fudge is often seen on Chris Beviere's Insagram. Picture: Chris Beviere/Instagram

The ex-Islander gave a cheeky nod to the loved-up occasion, writing underneath her photo": Be your own Valentine before anyone else’s."

Chris and Siannise are yet to post a picture of one another to their grids, but fans in the comments did spy that the star's new beau likely snapped the shot!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who are Kanye West's mother and father; Donda and Ray West?

Who Are Kanye West’s Parents? The Lowdown On Donda & Ray West

All the details on Harry Styles' new album HS3

Harry Styles’ New Album & The Lowdown On His 2022 Music Releases

Celebs and fans pay tribute to Caroline Flack on the anniversary of her death

Caroline Flack Tributes Pour In From Iain Stirling & More Celebs On Two Year Anniversary Of Her Death
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Rihanna's friends caught onto her pregnancy...

Rihanna Reveals How Her Friends Knew She Was Pregnant

The release date and plot for After Every Happy

When Is After Ever Happy Coming Out?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star