Love Island’s Luke T ‘Reacts’ To Siannise Fudge Confirming Relationship With Chris Beviere

Luke T apparently liked a post about Siannise Fudge moving on with Chris Beviere. Picture: @luketroytrotman/Instagram/@siannisefudge

By Capital FM

Siannise Fudge has moved on from her Love Island beau Luke Trotman with model Chris Beviere.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island stars Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge split a few months ago and the Bristol beauty has now moved on with model, Chris Beviere.

Just hours after Chris confirmed he’s dating Siannise with a series of loved-up videos on his Instagram Stories, Luke, 24, reacted to the news that the 27-year-old had moved on.

According to this celeb gossip page, Luke appeared to ‘like’ their post about Siannise and Chris dating, seemingly confirming he’s happy for his former girlfriend.

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge Dating Model Chris Beviere Two Months After Luke T Split

Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge split in November. Picture: @siannisefudge/Instagram

Luke T appeared to 'like' a post about Siannise moving on. Picture: @luketroytrotman/Instagram

The Love Island exes met during the winter version of the show in January 2020, coming in second place to winners Paige Turley and Fin Tapp.

They moved in together during lockdown and went viral multiple times with their couple TikTok videos, before reportedly calling things off in November 2021.

Siannise is said to have moved out of their London flat, which they shared together, and showed off her new home on Instagram.

Siannise Fudge is now dating model Chris Beviere. Picture: @chrisbeviere/Instagram

Siannise Fudge is on holiday with new boyfriend Chris Beviere. Picture: @siannisefudge/Instagram

Chris Beviere gushed about his new girlfriend Siannise Fudge. Picture: @siannisefudge/Instagram

However, things appear to have ended amicably between the pair as they still follow each other on Instagram and are yet to delete their respective posts of each other.

Chris’ clips with Siannise revealed that the pair were currently on holiday together in St Lucia.

Siannise’s new beau posted a series of videos with the star, where he planted a kiss on her cheek and simply wrote: “I win,” while gushing about the social media influencer.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital