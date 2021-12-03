Love Island’s Luke Trotman Spotted ‘Moving Out Of Flat’ With Siannise Fudge Amid ‘Split’

Love Island fans are convinced more than ever that Luke T and Siannise Fudge have ended their relationship.

Love Island’s Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge are thought to have split last month after two years together following ‘a hard couple of weeks’.

An insider told this tabloid that their relationship is ‘over for now’, despite the pair living together since becoming runners up on the winter series of the reality show last year.

However, fans have now spotted a clue that the pair may have, in fact, parted ways for good as boxes were seen in the back of Luke’s recent TikTok clip.

The footballer-turned-influencer was dancing around with a glass of wine in the video, where fans were quick to spot boxes in the mirror, which some were convinced were moving boxes.

Love Island fans are convinced Luke T is moving out of the flat he shares with Siannise. Picture: @luketroytrotman/Instagram

Luke T and Siannise Fudge started dating in January last year. Picture: @luketroytrotman/Instagram

Rushing to ask if he would be moving out of the flat they share together, one fan took to the comments to write: “Someone’s moving out,” alongside some side-eye emojis.

Another eagle-eyed fan penned: “Is that moving boxes I see?”

“Did you and Siannise break up?”, asked a third.

Luke T and Siannise Fudge are thought to have 'split'. Picture: @siannisefudge/Instagram

Siannise Fudge sparked Luke T split rumours last month. Picture: @siannisefudge/Instagram

Word of their split came just weeks after the pair sparked split rumours after the Bristol beauty shared a cryptic post about ‘red flags’ in relationships to her Instagram Stories.

The pair have also not appeared on each other’s Instagram pages in a while, which has fuelled the split rumours.

However, Luke T and Siannise are yet to address the break-up speculation.

