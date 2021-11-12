Love Island’s Siannise Sparks Luke T Split Rumours After Posting Cryptic ‘Red Flags’ Quote

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge has sparked rumours that she and Luke Trotman have called time on their relationship.

Love Island star Siannise Fudge has sparked rumours that she and Luke Trotman have broken up.

The 27-year-old and her long-term boyfriend first met on the dating show during the 2020 winter series and have been inseparable ever since.

They came in second place on the show and went on to move into their own flat together last year, but now fans are concerned that the pair may have split.

Siannise sparked rumours that they had called it quits after sharing a cryptic post to her Instagram Stories about ‘red flags’ in relationships.

Siannise shared a cryptic post by Summer Walker on Instagram. Picture: @siannisefudge/Instagram

Love Island fans think Siannise and Luke T have split. Picture: @siannisefudge/Instagram

The former Islander shared a quote by R&B singer Summer Walker, who wrote a lengthy message about ‘red flags’ after dropping her latest heartbreak album ‘Still Over It’.

The quote has been shared a number of times, but Siannise’s repost caused fans to question whether she was dropping hints about her own romance with Luke T.

The post read: “Take this opportunity to learn from my mistakes. You don’t have to guess if something is love. Love is shown through actions. Stop making excuses for people who don't show up for you.

"Don't ignore the red flags. And don't think you have to stay somewhere 'cause you can't find better. You can and you will. Don't settle for less - you don't deserve it and neither does your family."

Siannise and Luke T first met on Love Island in January 2020. Picture: @siannisefudge/Instagram

Siânnise out here sharing summer Walker posts her and Luke definitely over — Alex 🇯🇲🇸🇱 (@alexandretaio) November 10, 2021

Siannise and Luke t are done, she on ig sharing summer walker’s quotes😭 — - (@Zoeinchains) November 11, 2021

Siannise and Luke, who usually share frequent loved-up snaps together, have also not posted photos of each other on their respective Instagram pages since September.

However, the pair still follow each other on the social media platform and are yet to delete pictures of each other.

Speculating about whether or not they’re still together, one fan took to Twitter to write: “Siannise and Luke t are done, she on ig sharing summer walker’s quotes," while another tweeted, "Siânnise out here sharing summer Walker posts her and Luke definitely over."

Luke and Siannise are yet to address the rumours.

