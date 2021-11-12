Faye Winter Reveals Real Reason She Went On Love Island

12 November 2021, 09:58

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Faye Winter explained what made her want to join the Love Island line-up this year.

Love Island’s Faye Winter has shared the real reason she decided to go on the show.

The 26-year-old lettings manager from Devon joined the summer series this year and found love with Teddy Soares.

Love Island’s Faye And Teddy Share First Glimpse Of ‘Dream Home’ As They Move In Together

The couple came in third place on the show and have since gone from strength to strength on the outside world, with the pair even recently moving into their own home.

During a fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Faye was asked what made her apply for Love Island and she explained exactly what drew her to the show.

Faye revealed she was approached by ITV to go on Love Island
Faye revealed she was approached by ITV to go on Love Island. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram
Faye and Teddy finished in third place on Love Island
Faye and Teddy finished in third place on Love Island. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

She said: “I got contacted on Instagram and I thought to myself, 'it's experience in itself to even go to ITV and go for an audition'.

“I just kept getting through the rounds and I thought bloody hell could I actually find the man of my dreams on this show and I did."

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Faye was asked more about her new home, which she’s just moved into with her beau.

Faye revealed that they’re still in the process of furnishing and decorating and has since uploaded her first snaps in the home.

Love Island's Faye and Teddy just moved into their new home
Love Island's Faye and Teddy just moved into their new home. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram
Faye and Teddy have been dating for five months
Faye and Teddy have been dating for five months. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

Taking to Instagram later that day, Faye shared a string of pictures of her and Teddy sitting on their staircase in a spacious hallway.

She also told fans she’d be doing a house tour of her new home on YouTube in a few days.

Faye and Teddy aren’t the only Love Island couple from this year who have taken the next step in their relationship as winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have also been settling into their new home together!

