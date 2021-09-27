Love Island’s Faye & Teddy Take Fans On Viewings As They House Hunt Together

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares are house hunting in Devon after finding love on Love Island.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares may have had a turbulent journey on Love Island this summer, but since they returned to the UK the couple have gone strength to strength – and this weekend they started their search for a house together.

Teddy lived in London before entering the villa, whereas Faye’s hometown is in Devon, and it sounds like the couple have picked the coastal destination to set up their home.

Taking to Instagram Stories over the weekend, Faye uploaded videos from each house viewing they had.

Faye Winter is on a house hunt! Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

“First viewing – amazing property, we both loved it, but it’s too far,” she said after showing off the first property.

After the second home, a stunning yellow-brick house, Faye said it was “perfect”, however, it wasn’t for them.

“That’s like my dream home, but it’s too far out again, and the wrong side of Devon,” she said, adding: “It’s harder than it looks!”

After showing a huge, modern home which she said was Teddy’s favourite, Faye said she thought it was “too big.”

Faye and Teddy have been spending lots of time outside Devon since the finale. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Faye Winter took to Instagram for house hunting advice. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

The Love Islander, who was previously a lettings agent before finding fame, said the viewings made her miss her old job.

She told her 1.1 million followers: “That’s all the viewings we’ve done. It’s been so weird to be on the other side of viewings, it’s made me miss my job so much, like you wouldn’t believe.”

Last week the 26-year-old revealed she’d spoken to her boss about returning to work, but he advised her to take all the opportunities coming her way following her time on TV.

