Love Island’s Faye & Teddy Take Fans On Viewings As They House Hunt Together

27 September 2021, 11:16 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 14:48

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares are house hunting in Devon after finding love on Love Island.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares may have had a turbulent journey on Love Island this summer, but since they returned to the UK the couple have gone strength to strength – and this weekend they started their search for a house together.

Teddy lived in London before entering the villa, whereas Faye’s hometown is in Devon, and it sounds like the couple have picked the coastal destination to set up their home.

Love Island Star Amber Davies ‘Wishes She Had Therapy’ After Winning Series 3

Taking to Instagram Stories over the weekend, Faye uploaded videos from each house viewing they had.

Faye Winter is on a house hunt!
Faye Winter is on a house hunt! Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

“First viewing – amazing property, we both loved it, but it’s too far,” she said after showing off the first property.

After the second home, a stunning yellow-brick house, Faye said it was “perfect”, however, it wasn’t for them.

“That’s like my dream home, but it’s too far out again, and the wrong side of Devon,” she said, adding: “It’s harder than it looks!”

After showing a huge, modern home which she said was Teddy’s favourite, Faye said she thought it was “too big.”

Faye and Teddy have been spending lots of time outside Devon since the finale
Faye and Teddy have been spending lots of time outside Devon since the finale. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram
Faye Winter took to Instagram for house hunting advice
Faye Winter took to Instagram for house hunting advice. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

The Love Islander, who was previously a lettings agent before finding fame, said the viewings made her miss her old job.

She told her 1.1 million followers: “That’s all the viewings we’ve done. It’s been so weird to be on the other side of viewings, it’s made me miss my job so much, like you wouldn’t believe.”

Last week the 26-year-old revealed she’d spoken to her boss about returning to work, but he advised her to take all the opportunities coming her way following her time on TV.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the info we know about the possibility of Sex Education season 4

Sex Education Season 4: Release Date & All The Info

All the info on After We Fell's UK release date

When Does After We Fell Come Out In The UK?

Will there be a second season of Squid Game?

Squid Game: What We Know So Far About Season 2

TV & Film

Harry Styles could be dropping 'a surprise album' soon

Harry Styles’ Third Album ‘Set For Surprise Release Soon’

Billie Eilish wasn't afraid to call out the festival security

Billie Eilish Calls Out Security During A Live Show

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Dani Dyer's Baby Baby Boy, To Theo Campbell's Son

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him