Love Island Star Amber Davies ‘Wishes She Had Therapy’ After Winning Series 3

24 September 2021, 12:56

Amber Davies has opened up about her time after Love Island
Amber Davies has opened up about her time after Love Island. Picture: Amber Davies/Instagram / ITV2
Love Island 2017 winner Amber Davies said she would have ‘handled things differently’ had she sought therapy after the show.

Amber Davies, 24, candidly confessed she wishes she’d reached out for more professional support after leaving Love Island.

In 2017, Amber won the show alongside then-boyfriend Kem Cetinay, and they’ve both gone on to have incredible careers as individuals.

Faye Winter ‘Flustered’ Before Food Shopping As Love Island Fans Will Recognise Her

Speaking on the Moments That Made Me podcast, Amber said the coronavirus lockdown made her realise she should have had therapy.

Amber Davies on Love Island in 2017
Amber Davies on Love Island in 2017. Picture: ITV2

She said: "I’ve experienced so much and yet in lockdown I was the saddest I’ve ever been in my life.

“I think that was because I was processing everything, I was processing absolutely everything that had happened.

“All I wished that I’d done differently was that I had therapy as soon as I came out or six months after I came out.

“I think I would have handled things so differently.”

Amber won Love Island with Kem Cetinay
Amber won Love Island with Kem Cetinay. Picture: ITV2
Amber said she'd been working at '100 miles an hour' before lockdown
Amber said she'd been working at '100 miles an hour' before lockdown. Picture: Amber Davies/Instagram

Amber said she did seek therapy after “a bit of a weird turn” during lockdown.

She added: “That’s all you need, you just need to talk about it.”

Amber returned to her passion of acting after Love Island, and is now a regular on stage in the West End, currently starring in the Bring It On tour.

