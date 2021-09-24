Faye Winter ‘Flustered’ Before Food Shopping As Love Island Fans Will Recognise Her

Faye Winter said she feared bumping into fans who recognised her. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

By Capital FM

Faye Winter chatted to her fans before going food shopping, admitting she was ‘a little bit flustered’.

Love Island’s Faye Winter is adjusting to normality after two months in the villa with boyfriend Teddy Soares, and weeks after her return home she finally decided to go grocery shopping.

Faye admitted she had fears over bumping into people who’d recognise her as she shopped for items for her and Teddy.

She said on Instagram Stories before heading into the store: “I’m a bit scared, it’s my first time doing it…

Faye Winter has a huge fan base since returning from Love Island. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Faye and Teddy reached the Love Island final. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

“I’m a little big flustered to do the food shop, not only because I’ll see everyone, and everyone’s lovely, but Teddy’s given me a list and I need to get the right stuff.”

The Love Island finalist also responded to fans asking why she didn’t just get her groceries delivered.

“Loads of people have asked me why I haven’t got it delivered… because I am that person who walks aimlessly round the shop and buys s*** that I don’t need that’s gonna stay in the fridge and then throw out… and then get to the til and it’s like £150… I am that person.”

She continued: “I normally like to go to the place that can’t deliver and the place where you have to have a pound for the trolley.. you know the ones… I got there and I didn’t have a pound for the trolley.”

Faye didn't want to ask other shoppers for a pound in the car park. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Faye then said she feared asking another shopper for a pound, in case the moment became a headline.

“I actually wouldn’t mind going round the car park begging for a quid but the headlines would love it… ‘Faye winter in car park begging for change’. Yes I am because I forgot a pound for the trolley.”

Faye and Teddy have been spending most days together since leaving the Love Island villa after making their relationship official in their final few days of the series.

After returning home the couple revealed their plans to split their time between London and Devon, Faye’s hometown.

